BENZONIA — The Ludington softball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Benzie Central Thursday night, 9-2 and 7-2.
Jody Meisenheimer took the loss on the mound in game one, pitching three innings and allowing three hits and three walks and striking out five. At the plate, Ayiana Rangel went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Keeley Curtis was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Madelyn Kenyon pitched all five innings in the second game, allowing eight hits and four walks. Rangel went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI and Meisenheimer was 2-for-4 and Kenyon drove in a run.
“The biggest takeaway from tonight is that he have to hit better, especially with runners in scoring position,” Ludington softball coach Sierra Holmes said. “Both of these games were competitive until the late innings, but Benzie was able to get the big hits to tack on some runs, and we weren’t able to do the same.”
The Orioles are now 4-16 overall this season and 2-8 in conference play. They have a tournament this Saturday.
Marion 10-20, Mason County Eastern 2-0
CUSTER — Mason County Eastern played host to Marion softball on Thursday in Custer and dropped both ends of the West Michigan D League twinbill, 10-2 and 20-0.
“We knew coming into the game tonight that we were going to have to work hard against the hot Marion team,” said MCE coach Jennifer Whitaker. “It seemed like the ball was just out of our reach.”
Miley Kessel pitched three innings in the first game, giving up 12 walks and 15 hits while striking out one.
Avery Crawford had the only single for Eastern, which resulted in two RBIs.
In game two, Kessell also pitched for two innings, allowing 14 hits, 11 walks and struck out two.
The Marion pitcher threw a no-hitter in the nightcap.
“There was a lot of teachable moments as plays developed,” said Whitaker. “I am confident that the girls learned a lot on the field tonight.”