CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s softball team dropped a pair of Western Michigan D League games to Mesick Monday at St. Mary’s Field, 21-0 and 16-1. “Mesick has a quality team this year,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “We managed only two hits in the first game. Grace Quiggin threw a great game against us, and we struggled to consistenlty throw strikes.” Skylar Harry took the loss as she allowed 12 hits and 12 walks. Harry and Jessica Smith had the Cardinals’ hits. Taylor Campbell pitched the second game and took the loss as she allowed nine hits and seven walks to go with a strikeout. Deanna Codman, Hilary Howe, Smith and Campbell each had hits. Howe scored the run with Smith driving her home.
Marion 16-18, Manistee Catholic 1-3
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic’s girls softball team hosted Marion in a doubleheader at the First Street Beach fields in Manistee on Monday and lost both games, 16-1 and 18-3. Kaylyn Johnson had one hit in the second game, while Grace Kidd stroked out two hits in the nightcap to account for the Sabers offense. Emily Miller started the first game in the pitcher’s circle, but gave way to Johnson in the second inning and Johnson went the rest of the way and pitched the second game.
