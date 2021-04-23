MUSKEGON – Is it true that a painting conservator is also a detective?
According to acclaimed conservator and art historian Barry Bauman, every painting has its secrets. During his 46 years of experience treating and analyzing damaged paintings, he has uncovered many of them—lost signatures, hidden dates, and entire paintings hidden beneath other works.
Two of his discoveries were so phenomenal they landed on the front page of The New York Times. Bauman will uncover answers to mystery surrounding two of the Muskegon Museum of Art’s treasured paintings in a free Zoom presentation, “Solving the Cranach Mystery Surrounding the Portraits of Martin Luther and Katharina von Bora,” hosted by the museum on Thursday, May 6, at 5 p.m.
Those who attend Bauman’s Zoom presentation will share in the joy of one of his most remarkable discoveries. The Muskegon Museum of Art will host the event online. The virtual event is free and open to the general public. Registration is required.
To register, visit www.muskegonartmuseum.org event page at https://muskegonartmuseum.org/event/zoom-presentation-by-painting-conservator-art historian-barry-bauman/.