Art conservationist Barry Bauman discusses the pro-bono restoration work he's performed on paintings in the collection of the Wisconsin State Historical Society in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014. John Hart -- State Journal (Published on 01/04/2014) Art conservator Barry Bauman visits an office at the Wisconsin Historical Society where two paintings he restored ‚Äî free ‚Äî are on display. Behind him at left is a John Singer Sargent portrait of Lucius Fairchild; at right is Thomas Sully‚Äôs portrait of George Washington.