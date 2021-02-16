Spartans betrayed by free throws in loss to Oakridge

MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team was unable to convert its free throws down the stretch and left Oakridge with a stinging 41-39 loss Tuesday in Muskegon. The Spartans shot just 3-of-14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and were 7-of-22 for the game in the defeat. Oakridge, conversely, converted 16-of-23 free throws for the contest to earn the victory. “It was a close game throughout,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “We led at every break except at the end. I don’t think we didn’t lose the lead until the (end of the game). “I was proud of the girls and the energy they brought,” Weinert said of his Spartans, who played their fifth game in seven nights. “They played their hearts out. We didn’t just quite get it.” Leah Lowry was the hero for the Eagles as she hit both of her free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining for the victory. She led the Eagles with 13 points. Central’s Wren Nelson had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (39) Quigley 1 1-2 4, Banks 1 0-0 3, Tyron 2 1-10 6, Peterson 1 0-0 3, Weinert 1 0-0 3, Jensen 1 2-3 5, Nelson 6 3-7 15. Totals: 13 7-22 39. OAKRIDGE (41) Blackburn 2 0-0 4, Stewart 1 3-6 5, Lowry 2 9-13 13, Pastor 1 0-0 3, Ruel 2 0-0 4, A.Lundquist 2 0-0 4, G.Lundquist 1 0-0 2, Jozsa 1 4-4 6. Totals: 12 16-23 41. MC Central 11 7 13 8 — 39 Oakridge 6 11 11 13 — 41 Three-point goals—Mason County Central (6): Quigley, Banks, Tyron, Petersen, Weinert, Jensen. Oakridge (1): Pastor. Total fouls—Mason County Central 22, Oakridge 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Oakridge: Lowry.
Manistee Catholic 46, Pentwater 31
MANISTEE — After a strong first half, the Pentwater girls basketball team fell to Manistee Catholic Tuesday night, 46-31. “We hung with Catholic for two quarters,” said Falcons head coach Joe Gorton. “Unfortunately, we were missing a couple key players and ran out of gas in the second half.” The Falcons led 7-6 after the first quarter and held onto a slim 15-13 lead heading into the second half. In the third, the Sabers were able to grab their first lead of the game, outscoring the Falcons, 18-10, and took a six point lead into the fourth quarter. The Falcons could score just six points in the final stanza as the Sabers put up 15 to run away with the win. Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons with a near double-double of nine points and 14 rebounds while Gracie Powers chipped in with six points. Justine Murphy added seven rebounds for Pentwater.
