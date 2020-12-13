Spartans to play Maryland for Big Ten’s Champions Week bonus game
Michigan State football will face Maryland on Saturday in the Big Ten’s bonus ninth game during Champions Week.
The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on Big Ten network.
The Spartans (2-5) had their scheduled Nov. 21 game in College Park, Maryland, canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Terrapins (2-3), who also had a game wiped out with Michigan due to the Wolverines’ spike in cases. Maryland has lost both of its games since returning to the field, falling 27-11 to Indiana on Nov. 28 and 27-24 to Rutgers on Saturday.
Michigan football announced Sunday afternoon it will play at Iowa on Dec. 19 as part of the Big Ten’s Champions Week, a bonus week of conference play to coincide with the playing of the Big Ten title game.