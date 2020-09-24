Spirits rise, never fall, at indoor ropes course in a former church

Giulia Lozza Petrucci is your typical woman from Italy who marries a Pittsburgh guy and, for their honeymoon, raises $19,000 to build a school for poor children in Argentina, and later buys with him a massive church and transforms into an indoor ropes course. This extraordinary story continues this month as the Dragon’s Dengradually opens in the former St. Mary Magdalene Church in Homestead. Its 60-foot-high interior is now filled with wood poles and platforms connected by ropes, cables and planks that were constructed by workers from a more typical outdoors course in Italy. The two-level challenge course — the top one is 17 feet off the ground — and 160-foot zip line from the choir loft to the former altar are meant “to engage all children in an exciting, inclusive and transformative 21st-century community center that focuses on the holistic well-being of children.” For starters, the nonprofit Dragon’s Den is offering free time on the course to families in the area -- Homestead, West Homestead and Munhall -- who fill out their census forms (noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in September). It’s also beginning to work with school and nonprofit partners and is starting to offer the public weekend time slots to support its programming at what looks to be the only ropes course in a former church. “It’s a VERY long story,” says Ms. Petrucci, who tells it with her delightful accent and periodic laughter. The native of Vercurago in Lecco first came to Pittsburgh to get a job working for Rockwell in Italy. She returned, thanks to friends she made here, to improve her English while pursuing an interior design degree at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. One night, while taking a dress to a Downtown tailor to have spots removed before a party at the Duquesne Club, she met Shadyside’s Bill Petruzzi, who was there to have some pants shortened. “Bill, you want to learn Italian,” the tailor said. “Giulia is Italian and she’s an excellent teacher.” It was, she says now, “the opposite of love at first sight.” But soon they were “madly in love” and engaged to be married. This was in 2003. Mr. Petruzzi, a mechanical engineer, already had a furnished house. So in lieu of wedding gifts, they asked friends for donations to help a priest in Patagonia build another school. The couple traveled with cash around their waists and were transformed by the experience. “It was the first seed” of their idea to do something even bigger to help children. They have two of their own, Carola (born in 2004) and Marco Attilio (2008). One Italian tradition their mother missed is the “oratorio,” a place at the local church where children can go after school to play, do homework and maybe learn skills from locals, all very informally. In 2015, the Shadyside couple got lost on the way to a party in Homestead and noticed a “for sale” sign at this Italianate-style former Catholic church and rectory. The church was founded in 1881, rebuilt after a fire in 1936 and closed in 2009 to become part of St. Maximilian Kolbe parish. This church needed a roof and tons of work, but it still had a beautiful interior. “You said you wanted a big place for kids,” he quipped. They agreed to buy it for $77,000. That same year, Mrs. Petruzzi took the kids to Italy, where their great aunt happened to take them to a mountaintop ropes course. Their kids were thrilled, telling her, “Mama! We were walking in the air! We were so scared but we did it.” She learned that it wasn’t just an attraction, but a popular destination for school field trips. She thought of the interior of their church. “I said, ‘Those columns are the trees’” for the rope course. Her husband had thought of that, too, but thought it too crazy of an idea to bring up. “We didn’t know what we were going to do with this place,” he says. “I call it divine intervention.” And all the threads came together into this oratorio. The Petruzzis didn’t do it themselves, but with a long list of partners and volunteers and supporters, which they turned into a nonprofit organization in 2016. The Dragon’s Den name came from the community, where people remembered the St. Mary’s Dragons. Many helped fix the roof and do other necessary repairs. The couple bought airline tickets for the Italian course designers and put them up in their own home while they built the course. Then, they were out of money. A major gift by board chair Georgiana Riley and her husband, Bob, a Munhall native, inspired others to raise $180,000 to build the course. The Jefferson Regional Foundation, the Heinz Endowments and others contributed to hire, train and equip a team of seven people. Fundraising continues. “As my board says, it’s a miracle story — one miracle after another,” says Ms. Petrucci, who serves as executive director, and who says “Grazie” to many other supporting groups, businesses and individuals, including 80 volunteers. One of her colleagues is the den’s first “Knight of the Dragon,” 14-year-old Wendoll Slade of Homestead, whose mother convinced him to walk over to the church to help work on the course about a year ago. Now he’s an expert at negotiating stations such as “Dragon’s Skateboard,” even though he is “terrified” of heights. He notes that users are harnessed to a wire that catches them if they stray off course. There are weight and height limits — 70-300 pounds and 55-78 inches for the upper Soaring Dragon course, 35-135 pounds/43-55 inches for the first section of the lower Floating Dragon course and up to 300 pounds/78 inches for the second part of that course. Children figure out how they want to approach each station on their own. “It’s a scary but satisfying and thrilling sensation,” says Wendoll, a Steel Valley High School freshman. The ropes course can be expanded. One of the designers has an idea for using the church’s twin steeples, perhaps connecting the two via cables. Dragon’s Den is only the latest high-profile repurposing of a local church. In addition to the Church Brew Works brewpub in Lawrenceville, East Pittsburgh has the Holy Grail Garage, which stores high-end automobiles, and Rankin has a wine bar called Mary’s Vine. Another former Roman Catholic church in Munhall is now This Is Red, an ad agency and event space. A recent grant will pay for a equipment to allow wheelchair users to do the ropes course. Organizers plan to add features including a 19-foot climbing wall that someone donated and a stage and giant chess board. Ms. Petruzzi wants to open rooms behind the altar where children who live within walking distance can come to do homework. She and her colleagues say it’s all meant to be educational and therapeutic for young people of a wide range of abilities and backgrounds, with the aesthetic of the surrounding church also helping them “to dream bigger than their own realities” and, from its mission statement, “to overcome challenges in themselves, their communities and the world.” Dragon’s Den’s opening is a gradual one, in part due to COVID-19 limitations. No more than 55 participants are allowed but someday 120 people will be able to use it at a time. Free demonstrations at 3:30 p.m. Fridays are limited to 10 participants who must call or email to register. When restrictions ease, Ms. Petrucci says, they will have a big grand opening. The venue is at 1008 Amity St., Homestead (15120). Contact 412-461-3336 or dragonsdenpgh.org. That's where you can make reservations to do the lower course ($20) and upper course plus biplane ($35) or just the biplane ($25).
