Sports TV using nostalgia to get through coronavirus
March is usually one of the busiest months on the sports calendar, with the NCAA tournaments (men’s and women’s basketball and hockey), major league baseball starting, the NHL and NBA seasons winding down, and even high school championships galore, we are missing out on so much.
This concern is definitely low on the totem pole, but with so many television properties dependent on sports coverage, what the heck are we supposed to watch?
TV networks are scrambling to give people stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic and self-quarantines something to watch.
And it appears the strategy is to lean on nostalgia.
CBS has announced it will show some of the best NCAA tournament title games ever, three on Saturday afternoon and three more on Sunday.
ESPN is running a “greatest college basketball player ever” tournament, with a March Madness-like bracket that includes names like Lew Alcindor, Michael Jordan, Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi.
ESPN announced on Thursday it would bring back “ESPN8: The Ocho” — a block of some of the most obscure and ridiculous sporting events you can find — Sunday afternoon on ESPN2.
The network also announced that it will show three different “WrestleMania” events each of the next Sunday nights.
And Fox Sports Detroit is trying the nostalgia avenue, too.
On Saturday, which was supposed to be Michigan high school girls basketball championship day, FSD will bring us all four state title games from last season. On March 28, it will do the same with the boys basketball state finals.
At 10 p.m. Saturday, we’ll see the Red Wings’ 2019 season opener at Nashville. So far, two more Wings games are scheduled: the home opener against Dallas (7 p.m. Tuesday) and at home against Winnipeg (8 p.m. March 31).
On Thursday, which was supposed to be Opening Day, FSD will share with us the Tigers’ 2019 opener in Toronto (again, no spoilers here). We’ll also get an early season win over the Yankees on March 29 and the 2019 home opener on March 30, the day they were supposed to start playing ball at Comerica Park this year.
But even if FSD shows all of the wins from last season, that really won’t last us through April, right?
No, seriously.
We’re confident they’ll dig deeper in the archives to show some of the happier times.
Games from the Wings’ Stanley Cup runs in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008 were all on FSD. As were the Goin’ to Work Pistons from 2002 to 2008, and the out-of-nowhere Tigers from 2006, Justin Verlander’s first two no-hitters and the four straight AL Central Division championships.
There’s no telling how long this layoff will be. So we’re confident we’ll see memories again on your TV screens (if you’re not already looking it up online).