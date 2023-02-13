SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team took a 12-point lead over Onekama at the half and turned it into a 68-51 non-conference win in Scottville on Monday.
Central had three players score in double figures and five different players hit for a total of eight 3-point shots to solidify the win.
The Spartans had a 21-point second quarter to spark the team and finished the game with an 18 point fourth quarter.
The Portagers (10-7) would not give in as they kept Central (13-4) within 10 points for the majority of the game. In the first quarter, Onekama was within one, 10-9, with just under two minutes in the quarter, but Tyler Thurow hit both ends of a one-and-one free throw. Will Chye sank a 3-point shot with just 26 seconds left on the clock to put the Spartans up 14-9 to end the quarter.
Four of Central’s eight 3-pointers came in the second quarter, with Dakota Sterley hitting for two, Tyler Thurow sinking one and Jack VanderHaag the other.
Kaiden Cole was fouled shooting a 3-point shot with just three-tenths of a second before the half and hit for all three, giving the Spartans a 35-23 advantage at the half.
In the third, the Portagers outscored Central, 18-15, as sophomore Caden Bradford scored seven, senior Adam Domres five and senior Dante Gray added four.
In the fourth quarter, Central seniors Chye and Jayden Perrone each scored seven points apiece to help the Spartans score 18 while holding Onekama to 10 in the quarter.
Leading all scorers with 20 points in the game were Onekama’s Caden Bradford and Central’s Chye. Domres added 11 for Onekama while MCC’s Perrone had 17, Tyler Thurow added 10 and VanderHaag had eight.
Chye had five assists and six rebounds, Smith had five rebounds and Smith had four rebounds for the Spartans.
“We had some nice spread out scoring,” said Mason County Central coach Tim Genson. “This was a steady, solid night for Tyler (Thurow), he hit that 3 in the corner and made his free throws. Landon (Smith), Kolden (Myer) and Riley (McLouth)… all guarded the big guy and did a solid job on him tonight.”
Onekama and Mason County Central started the all-time series back in the 1938-39 season, when Central was Scottville High School, but the game on Monday was just the third played in the series and Central nows leads, 2-1.
“We are winning the games we should be winning,” commented Genson. “We have a tough stretch. We go to Ravenna on Thursday, then to Ludington and then to Hart and that will be a tough stretch over the next week and a half. But it will get us tournament ready.”
The Spartans travel to Ravenna on Thursday to play a West Michigan Rivers game.
ONEKAMA (51)
C.Bradford 8 3-3 20, Christensen 2 2-2 6, A.Bradford 0 2-22, Gray 3 2-4 8, Domres 5 1-3 11, Hart 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 10-14 51.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (68)
Chye 7 5-7 20, T.Thurow 3 3-3 10, Smith 1 0-0 2, Perrone 7 1-1 17, Cole 0 3-3 3, Sterley 2 0-0 6, VanderHaag 2 2-3 8, Myer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 14-17 68.
Onekama;9;14;18;10;—;51
MC Central;14;21;15;18;—;68
3-point goals—Onekama (1): C.Bradford. Mason County Central (8): Perrone 2, Chye, D.Sterley 2, T.Throw, VanderHaag 2. Total fouls—Onekama 17, Mason County Central 16. Fouled out—Onekama: Gray. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 77, Onekama 38. Central scoring—VanderHaag 17, Graham 18, Edmondson 5, Lange 7, Huffman 6, Munoz 8, Glamzi 4, Merz 12.