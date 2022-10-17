On Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, St. Joseph and St. Vincent Churches are hosting a Polish dinner.
The menu is: Golabki (pigs in a blanket), Kielbasa, Kapusta (sauerkraut), Pierogi and dessert. It will be at at the St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Rd., Hart, from 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per dinner. Dine in or take out will be available.
Dinner tickets may be purchased in advance on the website at www.StJosephWeare.org, at either parish office or at the door.
For more information call 231-873-5776.