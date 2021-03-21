Streeter qualifies for bowling state tournament

GAYLORD — Ludington’s Baily Streeter finished in ninth place at the MHSAA Division 2 bowling regional hosted at Gaylord Bowling Center in Gaylord Saturday, and she will be heading to the state tournament this coming weekend. Streeter rolled a four-game total of 632 with her best game as her first one with a score of 180. She also rolled games of 146, 150 and 156. Flint Kearsley’s Sara Ritchie was the regional champion with a four-game score of 743. Bay City Western’s Madison Sursely was the 10th and final qualifier with a four-game score of 625. Heidi Faust finished 21st with a score of 556. Her best game was her second one with a 154. Leonie Dahm was right behind her in 22nd place with a score of 553, and her best game was her last, 175. The Orioles finished 10th as a team on Friday in the 13-team regional. Ludington bowled games of 616, 623, 539 and 612. Flint Kearsley won the team regional championship followed by Bay City Western. Steeter will bowl Saturday, March 27, at Century Bowl in Waterford in the state tournament. She is the first Oriole to qualify for the state tournament since Bryce Shangle and Saige Phelps qualified in 2019. Division 4
Regional at Grandville
GRANDVILLE — Mason County Eastern’s Lillian Mickevich and Sydney Gage each earned a berth in the MHSAA Division 4 bowling state tournament after finishing in the top 10 at the individual regional Saturday at Grandville’s Fairlanes. Mickevich finished in fifth place with a four-game score of 603. Her best game was a 179. GAge bowled a 569 and finished 10th. Her best game was her first game with a 196. Gage’s 196 was the best game out of all of the 31 individual bowlers after the first game. “It has been a great season. Sydney and Lillian will be competing in the state championship on Saturday in Canton,” said Eastern coach Ashley Vos. Eastern’s Mara Kaier was 15th with a score of 512 while Katie Henne was 16th with a score of 508. Mae Stewart scored a 473, good for 23rd. The Cardinals went into the postseason having won the regular season and conference tournament titles. Mickevich and Gage are headed to the state tournament at Canton’s Super Bowl. They also are the first individual qualifiers from Eastern to reach the tournament since Elizabeth Russell qualified in 2012. Mason County Eastern’s girls team was third at the team regional, edged by Morley-Stanwood by 63 pins for the runner-up slot and a berth in the state tournament. Eastern had 2,665. Ravenna won the girls regional championship with a score of 3,018. Mason County Eastern’s boys bowling team finished seventh Friday in the 14-team regional with a score of 2,965. Mason County Central’s team was 14th with a score of 1,775. Western Michigan Christian won the regional championship with a 3,413 and Baldwin was the runner-up with a 3,308. Eastern’s Brody Hays was the highest-finishing area bowler with a four-game total of 649, good for 17th place. Tenth place went to Dan DeKryger of Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, and he was the final individual state qualifier. Hays’ best game was a 201. Eastern’s Noah Oakes was 29th (611) followed by Neal Stewart at 31st (606), David Nash at 38th (589) and Jude Mickevich at 46th (510). Mason County Central had four bowlers entered, and it was led by Kyle Tenney, who was 51st (477). Haley Story, Kurtis Basler and Gretchen Linefelser also bowled for the Spartans.
Streeter qualifies for bowling state tournament