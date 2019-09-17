Shelby Roars Farm to Table presents the Tastes and Sounds of Oceana County along Michigan Avenue in downtown Shelby on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event will feature a pig roast, with baked beans, coleslaw and apple cider from 4-7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $5 per person, or $25 for a family with children under age 16, and can be purchased online at shelbyroars.com, or at The Bohemian Boutique or Pixel Grafix Studio, both in Shelby.
The event is set to feature live music, children’s games and food vendors, with a wine tasting and beer garden. The schedule also includes: square dancing with the Melody Mates of Shelby from 4-5 p.m., a puppet show from Barbara Sims of Storybook Village in Pentwater at 5 p.m., the Oceana Drive Trio will preform from 5-7 p.m., with the Smokin’ Dobroleles rounding out the evening from 7-10 p.m. on the stage.