OHJ Contributing Writer
Local resident Tamara Rose, in cooperation with The Ladder Community Center, gained approval from the Shelby Village Council Monday to host the first “Tent America Awaken the Dawn” event in Shelby Oct. 17 — 19, 2019. The event will run for 50 consecutive hours from 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 til 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 near the center located at 67 N. State St. in Shelby. “The first ‘Awaken the Dawn’ event was held in 2017 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. where close to 50,000 gathered to worship God and pray for our nation,” said Rose during the public participation portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
“In 2018 ‘Tent America 2018’ was launched and took place simultaneously in all 50 state capital cities, including D.C., Puerto Rico and on 101 college and university campuses. This year the organization is inviting anyone, anywhere to host gatherings in their communities and invite people to come together for worship and prayer. So I am stepping out in faith to put this together in our community. Churches will be invited to sign up for a time to lead during the 50 hours. Ideally we’d like to have it on the triangle grassy area south of the center if we can arrange for a generator. Otherwise it would be in the parking lot north of the center. I’ve met with Chief Bob Farber and we’ve discussed the noise ordinance and other concerns surrounding such an event.”
Council member Bill Harris asked, “Is there music in the night?”
“Yes but it will be ‘unplugged’. We want to be respectful of the neighborhood and the village’s noise ordinance,” Rose said.
Chief Farber added, “Our noise ordinance is not only for night time, it is in effect 24 hours a day.”
Council member Dan Zaverl asked, “Will the event block visibility for the traffic in that area?”
“It shouldn’t, at this point we are only planning to have a 20 by 20 tent,” said Rose.
In other business, VA Widigan reported that the village will hold Stakeholder Meetings this Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at all eight village parks. Residents are invited to meet with Village Parks, Recreation & Buildings committee members to discuss the benefits of our local parks, possible improvements to the parks in each neighborhood and potential avenues of funding for future park projects and improvements.
“We want residents to know that their opinions are valued in the planning process. Residents don’t need to go to every park, they can choose which ones are most important to them,” said Widigan.
The schedule will be as follows: 10 a.m. William Field Memorial Hart Montague Trail at the Rail Trail Pavilion; 10:45 a.m. Nichols Horseshoe Park, Lincoln St. and Rail Trail; 11:15 a.m. Memorial Park, N. Maple St. and E. 3rd St.; 11:45 a.m. Wesco Park, 4th St. and State St.; 12:15 p.m. Walnut Park, Walnut St. and W. 5th St.; 1:30 p.m. Meade Park, Meade Field and 788 Industrial Park Dr.; 2 p.m. Getty Park & Getty Field, 6th St. & School St.