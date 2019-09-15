This month is soup weather...if you are in Michigan, where the weather is beautifully crisp in the morning and pleasantly warm in the afternoon.
When I created the recipe to share with you this month, I was still in Michigan. If you know me at all, you know I love warm, cream soups, the type that makes a satisfying mug of soup you can curl your hands around, that makes you want to curl your legs under you as you sit with a comforter over your knees and watch the fire burn in the fireplace.
But I am not in Michigan at the moment, but in the very hot state of Texas. Where the low temperatures are Michigan highs and the highs here are way, way too high. Hot soups are not on my menu here.
My husband, Ken, has started the build-out of the new addition on this church. We were here four years ago. It’s amazing and rewarding to return four years later and see the growth. People are excited to be involved and there is much activity at this church now. The arena has been put in place. This is a cowboy church, meaning many of the outreach programs use the arena. Tuesday nights are ropings. I am able to sit in my trailer, in the air conditioning, to watch cowboys and cowgirls compete.
We tried to make the most of our time before we left our beautiful hometown. We visited the Lady Lake as much as possible. We had dinner with friends and family. I finished 24 sessions of physical therapy for my new knee, which is doing splendidly. I recommend Big Stone Therapies for any physical therapy. What a great job Dr. Jeremy VanKlompenburg did for me. By the way, the man is 6 ft. 8 in tall. So if you do visit, be sure to call him Dr. 5 ft. 20. He’ll know who sent you!
Our last day in Montague was spent at the two football games, both JV and Varsity. Although we like football, it was our granddaughter we were there to see. Our Sophie is a freshman this year. (Can I stop the clock please?) She is a cheerleader and a color guard. And of course, we think she is the best and most beautiful of them all. We miss her smile while we’re away.
As I am roasting in the heat here, I am also praying for the safety of our schools in Whitehall and Montague. I am praying for the students, teachers and employees as they settle into the new school year.
This past weekend, I was given the opportunity to spend two nights on the River Walk in downtown San Antonio, while I attended a Women of Joy conference. The River Walk is beautifully landscaped and surrounded by restaurants and shopping. The Alamo sits across the street and I was able to visit it once again. My room was on the 23rd floor. I took time to sit on the balcony and watch the lights of the city come on. The conference was wonderful, as I heard from awesome Christian women of faith. The laughter and truth I felt will last me a long time.
Have you ever just stopped and thanked God for the tools we have that makes life easier? Think about making coffee in a percolator again? Or needing to get up to change channels on the TV? How about not having a washer and dryer? We think of these things often because we are constantly making choices about what will fit in our RV.
One thing I have opted to not own is a clothes dryer. I hang my clothes outside whenever possible. Here in Texas it is easy as the sun shines bright and hot most days. It did today also, until about ten minutes ago when the skies decided to dump a quick shower on us...and my clean clothes outside. Now I’m left to figure out how to get our sheets dry before bedtime?!? And before you ask, I only have one set of sheets. I wash and put them right back on the bed...saves me much storage room.
I hope you enjoy the soup! If you want a great bread recipe to go with the soup, I would love to share Sheri’s Bread recipe with you, email me at heaton.margaret@gmail.com or connect at Facebook.com/silverandgoldfriends.
Cheesy Broccoli Soup
6 Tbs butter
½ cup chopped onion
2 tsp minced garlic
¼ cup flour
2 cup water
2 tsp Chicken flavored Better Than Bouillon
2 cup milk
I — 12 oz pkg frozen chopped Broccoli
1 cup shredded Colby Jack Cheese
2/3rds cup Tostitos medium Salsa Con Queso
2- 4 Tbs bacon bits, optional
Place broccoli in microwave on high for two minutes. Set aside.
Melt butter over medium heat. Add onion til softened. Add garlic, cook one minute more. Add flour and cook for one minute, stirring constantly.
Add water, bouillon, and milk. Heat until thick. Add shredded cheese and cheese con Queso. Stir well to melt shredded cheese. Add broccoli. Heat through. Add bacon bits before serving.