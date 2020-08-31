Tigers make one trade at deadline
Miguel Cabrera bumped knuckles with manager Ron Gardenhire as he emerged from the Detroit Tigers’ dugout for a curtain call. He turned toward the seats, albeit with no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and celebrated his 2,000th hit with the ballclub.
He gave one final wave before fading back in the dugout, much like he has with reporters since he last spoke in spring training. But in a statement after Sunday’s win, Cabrera acknowledged his team’s 16-16 record in the shortened 60-game season.
“I am happy for reaching 2,000 hits with the Tigers and, most important, that we are winning games,” said Cabrera, who is 12-for-25 with one homer and nine RBIs in his past seven games. “We are growing up as a team, and that can be seen on the field.”
General manager Al Avila has noticed, too. He had options to trade away key pieces of this year’s team, but chose not to. He let Monday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline come and go with just one move — giving outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for 25-year-old middle infielder Zack Short, ranked No. 21 in the Cubs’ farm system.
“If that trade is not there, frankly, we like our team,” Avila said last week, “and we’ll keep our team together. We’ll keep trying to win.”
In a way, that’s what he did.
Avila’s return for the 33-year-old Maybin wasn’t much, but that was expected. Short was new to Triple-A Iowa in 2019, where he hit .211 with six home runs, 17 RBIs, 21 walks and 50 strikeouts in 41 games.
He hasn’t stood out in his four-year professional career and doesn’t project as a long-term part of Detroit’s rebuild.
Still, the Tigers reportedly did not engage in talks over second baseman Jonathan Schoop, and Avila held onto left-hander Daniel Norris, who gained interest from the Tampa Bay Rays.
While those choices might have had more to do with the uncertain market or a non-desirable return, the .500 record was influential in Monday’s approach.
And for a man who refuses to speak in the age of Zoom news conferences, Cabrera’s statement couldn’t have been more correct: the 2020 Tigers are not the same team that went 47-114 in 2019.
The Tigers have clawed into a position to make a run for the expanded 16-team postseason, only two games out of the American League’s eighth and final spot. Gardenhire believes it can happen, as does Schoop. Even rookie pitcher Casey Mize can feel momentum building: five wins in a row and three consecutive series victories against opponents with winning records.
