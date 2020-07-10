Tigers to livestream intrasquad games; Thursday’s to run on Fox Sports Detroit
The Detroit Tigers have heard you.
They will begin live-streaming intrasquad games on Saturday afternoon at tigers.com, with commentary from longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dickerson and former Tigers pitcher Dan Petry.
Saturday’s intrasquad game is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Sunday’s start time has yet to be determined, according to the team.
Thursday night’s instrasquad game will be shown on Fox Sports Detroit.
The Tigers’ season begins July 24 in Cincinnati at 6 p.m., also on FSD.