Hunters and anglers like to remember the buck, game or big fish they bagged.
Choices can make the photo memorable for the right or wrong reasons.
Try to make the game — whether fish, four-footed or feather — look as natural or appealing as possible in the photo.
Wipe or rinse off blood. Few like to see that.
If it's a deer, tuck the tongue back in the mouth. It will look better.
Hold the game's head up approaching a natural position. It will look better.
Put the prize in the foreground and the successful sportsperson behind it. Try to get close to the game, perhaps by kneeling next to it, of if a fish, holding it up closer to your face.
Use a natural background when possible. If not, make sure it's not cluttered with objects that distract from a viewer's eye going to the game immediately.
Smile.