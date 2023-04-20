MONTAGUE — The Mason County Central softball team played a doubleheader in Montague on Thursday and lost both ends, 4-0 and 13-2, as the team struggled offensively and defensively.
"It just didn't look like my team out there tonight," said coach John Blake. "We just couldn't seem to put it together."
Central had four errors in the first game and could only muster one hit and Riley Mast was good for it.
Spartans freshman Aubrey Chye started in the circle and gave up one run, but also recorded her first varsity strikeout of her career. Wren Nelson came in for the second inning, giving up three runs, all unearned.
In the nightcap, Central (3-4) lost 13-2 in a mercy-rule shortened game. Wren Nelson pitched 2/3 inning and was relieved by Gracie Weinert who pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits, struck out three and walked two. Six runs were scored, with three earned. Chye pitched one inning to finish the game.
"The highlight of this game was Ellie Bendele hitting a ball that was about a foot shy of a home run," said Blake. "It hit the fence, it was so well hit."
Bendele ended up with a double and an RBI.
Riley Mast, Sarah Keefer and Aylin Davila all recorded hits in game two for the Spartans.
Maxie Green and Emily Adams each scored a run for Central, drawing walks to get on base for the Spartans.
Central is on the road on Tuesday for a WMC Rivers match up against Hesperia.