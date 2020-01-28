U.S. 31 shut down between Fountain and Beyer roads Jeff Kiessel Jeff Kiessel Author email Jan 28, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save U.S. 31 between Fountain and Beyer roads will be shut down until further notice because of an accident this morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beyer Road Fountain Notice Accident Shut Down Jeff Kiessel Author email Follow Jeff Kiessel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Ludington Daily News Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.