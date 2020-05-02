WHITEHALL – The Evangelical Covenant Church, 900 S. Warner St., for 12-years, has held their Work Camp, and they don’t plan on stopping.
The upcoming summer of 2020 will be the 13th year the church has held its Work Camp. It is a way for the church to unite together and bless members of the local community.
Amongst the uncertainty that comes from dealing with the coronavirus, the church has faith that the program will still be a huge success.
When considering a mission trip, most missions include traveling abroad, but a trip abroad can be very costly. Work Camp was born from the idea that anyone can be a missionary regardless of their financial means.
“There was a woman who came to our church back in 2007. She always wanted to go on mission trips and never could, because her family could not afford it,” said church member Troy Love.
This woman attended a church prior to attending ECC that had conducted missionary work around their local community. This allowed the woman to serve without the expense of traveling abroad.
ECC loved the idea and has held Work Camps to do missionary work throughout the local community ever since.
The Work Camp takes place for one week during the summer, and this year ECC is holding the camp from June 15th through the 19th. The mission for these work camps is to bless homeowners by completing huge projects on and around their homes that they have found overwhelming to complete themselves.
The homeowner may not have been able to complete these projects due to financial strain, health problems, or even just a lack of time. The church then steps up to take the burden of these projects off the homeowner, and bring their homes back to life.
“We want to come in and just bless them big in one week’s time. We want to basically love on them and love on their neighborhoods, and we want to do that by showing God’s love in a very practical way.”
Most of the individuals from the church who volunteer are average everyday people with average skills. In the past the church has been fortunate to have some skilled builders and craftsmen sign up to help with Work Camp.
“One of the Rewarding things about work camp is to see older people with skills and knowledge working alongside younger people. This goes across generations, and these people are working side by side on these projects.”
While working on these projects together, these individuals from different age groups are getting to know one another and as a result, it has really unified the church.
So far the plans for Work Camp have not been changed due to the coronavirus. If there are still restrictions happening by the time Work Camp rolls around, the church is confident they can continue their mission with those restrictions in mind.
Both of the projects ECC plans to work on this summer are outside, and the church will adhere to social distancing if necessary.
“The sun is going to be shining, and we will be able to respect each other’s space if that’s where we are at.”
Love enjoys riding his bike around Montague and Whitehall, and seeing all the various projects the church has accomplished through Work Camp over the years.
“It’s like seeing God’s fingerprint all over these neighborhoods, and it’s great to be a part of God’s work.