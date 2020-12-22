“The power of dreams lies in waking up. For when we close our eyes, we can see a better world.” — Sara Are During 2020, we had personal cares and concerns. The election is past, and a vaccine is available, so it’s time to dream about the future. Perhaps we have already dreamt about cleaner skies while not traveling or about pristine wilderness while taking long walks. Now is the time to wake up and begin the work. What work? That of mitigating climate change and making sure our air is fit to breathe, our water fit to drink and our land fit to grow food. We can reduce, reuse and recycle. We can also drive less and conference more. We can shop locally. Perhaps most importantly we can petition our lawmakers to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). This bill is promoted by a bipartisan caucus of U.S. legislators in the House of Representatives and the Senate. This will put a fee on fossil fuels at the source. It starts low and grows. It will drive down carbon pollution because energy companies, industries and consumers will move toward cleaner, cheaper options. The fees collected will be allocated to all Americans to spend any way they choose. The government will not keep any of the fees. This will create 2.1 million new jobs, according to the Citizens Climate Lobby website. I care about passing HR763 for the positive impact it can have for the planet for my grandchildren. “When we know better, we do better.” It is time for us to awaken from dreaming and start working toward a better future for our planet and ourselves. Nanci Swenson Manistee Trouble only beginning for Trump? In his latest round of craziness, Trump, while trying anything to hold on to power, has entertained the idea of declaring martial law in the swing states. These ideas were floated by him by Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, two right-wing zealots. Trump will listen to any nonsense that he thinks might work. He knows that after Jan. 20 all of his criminal activity will be scrutinized by the incoming justice department. His involvement in wire, bank and mail fraud are in the forefront but he’s also being looked at for perjury, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, sexual misconduct, defamation and influence peddling just to name a few. The list goes on. He also has some ideas about pardoning himself. Even if that were possible, he would have no power to do so in the state of New York. He has been turned away by virtually every court at every level up to, and including the Supreme Court. There’s no telling what goes on in whatever is left of his mind. There is still another month until Joe Biden takes the reins. Stay tuned. On another note, the recent lawsuit filed by the (attorney general) in Texas, Ken Paxton, was signed on by, none other, than our own reps Bill Huizenga and Jack Bergman. Kudos to Barry Matthews and Brenda Reeber for bringing it to the forefront. To question the legality of or election truly was an act of sedition. Let’s not forget Jack O’Malley, who also signed on. The 14th Amendment prohibits members of Congress for rebelling against the United States and trying to overturn an election to install a dictator. (It) seems like a very clear example of that. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has every right to not seat these traitors in the next Congress. If they are seated I’ll be the first one to remind you of this in two years when (they) are up for reelection. Roger Barham Hamlin Township Believes in supporting body’s immune system Television news and ads report that foods containing vitamins, minerals and food concentrates can be used to support the immune system to help the body stay healthy during this flu season. I have seen hundreds of news channel reports that the COVID-19 vaccine is the only answer to stopping the pandemic. I would suggest that if we supported the body’s immune system we would not be suffering from a pandemic, no vaccine needed. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Table 3, Conditions contributing to deaths involving COVID-19,” for the period Feb. 1 to Dec. 5 states that only 6% of all death certificates in the United States showed COVID-19 as the only cause. The other 94% of deaths attributed to COVID-19 had 2.9 or more additional conditions or contributing causes, such as heart failure, renal failure, poisoning, malignant neoplasms and respiratory failure. Should these be COVID-19 deaths? COVID-19 is a SARS-CoV-2 virus first detected in 2019. There are three main categories of COVID-19 tests: Molecular (PCR), antigen (“rapid”) and antibody (blood). The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antigen tests are used to detect current infections and are the tests most often used. The PCR usually uses sample material collected via the nose and looks for genetic material from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antigen test usually uses a throat swab and looks for proteins that live on the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s surface. The antibody test is not meant to pick up a current infection of SARS-CoV-2. It searches for specific antibodies that show if you have previously had coronavirus. False PCR negative results are reported to be as low as 2% and as high as 37%. False PCR positive results are close to zero. False antigen negatives are reported to be as high as 50%. False antigen positives are near zero. Most testing reported on television is PCR testing and is reported as confirmed cases (those who have tested positive). The confirmed cases, it is such a big number, are presented as if the world is going to end. I asked (two local TV newsrooms) what type of testing was used and what were the testing thresholds. I was told that they only relay the information from the local health department. No investigative reporting here. So, the implication is, if you have a positive PCR test you are spreading a deadly virus, and you are a threat to public health. But what if the testing swab simply retrieved some fragments of a long-dead virus from deep within your nose and you are no more infectious than you were before COVID-19. The PCR test has amplification thresholds. If this threshold is set above 40, it is sensitive enough to detect fragments left over from an old infection that poses no risk, but will give authorities high numbers of confirmed cases. High confirmed test numbers cause fear, isolation and corporate profits. A little knowledge of testing parameters can go a long way towards erasing that fear and isolation. The CDC has an article titled “Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19.” A graphic in the article, “Weekly number of deaths (from all causes)” shows that the weekly death rate in the United States is around 60,000 deaths per week since 2017. When you look at the graph, you will see that the death rate in 2020 is above 60,000 20 times and at or below 60,000 32 times representing about an 18% increase in the death rate since 2017. Since the total U.S. population has increased by 2% and those over 65 have increased by 13%, are we really in a pandemic? Both drugmakers and federal government officials admit that although vaccines are created with the purpose of keeping the public safe, they can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, side effects. In the 1970s and ‘80s, drugmakers paid out millions to plaintiffs in hundreds of vaccine-related injury lawsuits. The litigation was complex and expensive for both sides. Eventually, some drugmakers decided to stop making vaccines altogether. This drew alarm from public health officials, who worried about existing vaccines and also the development of new vaccines. In 1986, Congress passed a law, The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which protects vaccine manufacturers from being sued in civil personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits resulting from vaccine injuries. Since the program was created, it has paid out more than $4 billion to those harmed by vaccines. Why not strengthen the body’s immune system instead of taking a chance on a vaccine? Aldon Maleckas Custer