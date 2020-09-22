After going up two sets to one, Ludington’s varsity volleyball team was unable to close out Western Michigan Christian as the Orioles fell in five sets in a Lakes 8 battle. Ludington fell in the first set, 23-25, but bounced back and won, 25-17 and 25-15, in the next two sets. They lost the fourth set, 19-25, and fifth set, 10-15. Despite the loss, Orioles head coach Rebecca Vaara stayed positive after a tough defeat. “I was really impressed with the girls’ play overall. Western Michigan Christian is a big, athletic team with a lot of experience on the court. We have a young, small team this year, and I was super happy with the effort and heart the girls gave on the court.” Elena Vaara led the team with 17 kills, followed by De’Lahna Porter with 14 kills and Keelyn Laird with five. Veronique Chapman set her teammates up well, tallying 36 assists. Laird and Vaara were both strong serving the ball with three aces each. Ludington statistics: Elena Vaara: 17 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces, 6 digs De’Lahna Porter: 14 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 9 digs Veronique Chapman: 36 assists, 8 digs Keelyn Laird: 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces, 5 digs Zoe Voss: 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs Sophia Cooney: 10 digs, 1 ace Lauren Johnson: 1 kill, 1 dig In the JV match, the Orioles topped Western Michigan Christian in two sets Tuesday night behind strong serving performances from Rylee Stone and Karli Mesyar. The sets were won 25-14 and 25-15. Stone was 13-13 in serve receive with five aces while Mesyar went 11-13 in serve receive adding six aces of her own. Stone also led the Orioles with eight kills with Mesyar and Morgan Simpson adding four kills a piece. Ludington improves to 10-1 on the year.
Brethren 3, Mason County Eastern 0
BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern kept it close, but were unable to take a set from Brethren as they fell in straight sets Tuesday night. The Cardinals lost their sets, 21-25, 20-25, 13-25. Emily Robinson led the Cardinals with three kills while Hillary Howe added two of her own. Robinson also had three aces with Dawn Jackomino, Janessa Alvesteffer and Jessica Smith each had an ace. Skylar Harry also had an ace for the Cardinals. MCE falls to 1-2 on the season after their loss. Mason County Eastern statistics: Kaela Blais: 6-6 serves, 7 assists Hillary Howe: 6 digs, 2 kills Janessa Alvesteffer: 4-5 serves, 1 ace, 2 digs, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block Dawn Jackomino: 8-10 serves, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 kill, 1 block Jessica Smith: 3-7 serves, 1 ace, 2 sigs, 1 kill, 1 tip Emily Robinson: 11-13 serves, 3 aces, 1 dig, 3 kills, 1 tip Skylar Henry: 5-6 serves, 1 ace
