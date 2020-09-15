It was an up and down night for Ludington’s voleyball team but it prevailed to pick up a three set to nothing win over Muskegon Catholic in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play Tuesday night in Hawley Gymnasium, 25-16, 25-13, 26-24.
The Orioles picked up easy wins in the first two sets with scores of 25-16 and 25-13. Ludington had to battle back in the third set as they trailed 19-24 at one point, but finished strong to take the set 26-24.
“We mixed things up in the third game and the girls had a hard time adjusting,” said head coach Rebecca Vaara. “Elena Vaara stepped up at the service line and served seven in a row to keep us alive. The girls played hard to take the win.”
Vaara was perfect from the service line while adding 13 kills and one ace. De’Lahna Porter also added 13 kills along with three aces and two blocks up front. Veronique Chapman set her teammates up well tuesday night, racking up 25 assists.
Ludington statistics:
ELENA VAARA: 13 kills, 4 blocks, 1 ace, 9 digs
KEELYN LAIRD: 5 kills, 1 block, 2 digs
DELANEY WILLIAMS: 1 kill, 1 assist, 2 digs
ZOE VOSS: 3 aces, 1 block
LAUREN JOHNSON: 1 assist, 5 digs
MADISYN WYSONG: 2 digs
SOPHIA COONEY: 8 digs
MORGAN SANOCKI: 1 dig
The junior varsity Orioles took care of business on the court Tuesday night, topping Muskegon Catholic Central in straight sets, 25-7 and 25-9. Karli Mesyar was the top server for the Orioles going 15-15 with eight aces while Maddy Vaara went 14-15 with six aces. Morgan Simpson and Vaara each added five kills to lead Ludington. The win improves the Orioles to 7-1 on the year. {!--/BFC Brief Body Copy--}
