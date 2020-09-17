CUSTER — The Cardinals lost a hard fought match with Big Rapids Crossroads Thursday night, losing in four sets. Mason County Eastern lost, 22-25, 25-11, 18-25, 18-25. “The girls fought hard each set and put on an exciting show for the few attendants allowed,” Eastern head coach Kada Steiger said. “Unfortunately, our lack of communication got the best of it and Crossroads ran away with our mistakes.” Jessica Smith led the Cardinals with three kills while Janessa Alvesteffer and Jordyn Wittlieff added two kills a piece. Smith was also solid serving the ball tonight, coming up with three aces. Mason County Eastern statistics: Hillary Howe: 11 digs; 2-3 attacks Kaela Blais: 13-15 serves, 2 aces; 1 dig; 8 assists; 2 kills, 3 tips Janessa Alvesteffer: 14-15 serves, 1 ace; 4 digs; 5-8 attacks, 2 kills; 1 tip Dawn Jackomino: 4-6 serves; 5 digs; 4-5 attacks, 1 tip Jessica Smith: 17-19 serves, 3 aces; 9-9 attacks, 3 kills; 1 tip Emily Robinson: 7-10 serves; 5 digs; 5-7 attacks, 1 kill; 1 tip Jordyn Wittlieff: 5-6 serves, 1 ace; 3-7 attacks, 2 kills, 3 tips Skylar Harry: 3-3 serves
Big Rapids triangular
BIG RAPIDS — The Ludington volleyball team notched a win and a loss Thursday night in their matches with Whitehall and Big Rapids. The Orioles lost their first match against the Vikings in three sets, 25-22, 23-25, 13-15, but bounced back against the Cardinals winning in two sets, 25-17, 25-18. “We struggled in the second and third games (against Whitehall) with communication and let too many balls drop,” said Ludington head coach Rebecca Vaara. “I thought we started communicating better in our second match and we were able to run more offense.” De’Lahna Porter was a force on the net with 23 kills to lead the Orioles while Elena Vaara chipped in with 13 of her own. Sophia Cooney was solid in serve receive tonight while also digging up the ball well with 23 digs. Ludington statistics: De’Lahna Porter: 23 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 9 digs Elena Vaara: 15 kills, 7 blocks, 4 aces, 16 digs Sophia Cooney: 23 digs, 1 kill Véronique Chapman: 35 assists, 4 digs Keelyn Laird: 3 kills, 6 blocks, 3 digs, 3 assists Lauren Johnson: 2 kills, 5 assists, 2 digs Zoe Voss: 1 kill, 5 digs Morgan Sanocki: 1 ace, 3 digs Delaney Williams: 1 kill Madisyn Wysong: 1 dig
Pentwater 3, Brethren 1
BRETHREN — The Falcons took care of business Thursday night, topping Brethren in four sets. “The girls are getting better each time we get on the floor which is what we want to see,” said head coach Kerry Newberg. “But our youth and inexperience does not allow us to close out matches efficiently like we have in the past. We need to work on making smarter plays down the stretch.” Pentwater’s sets went 25-21, 28-30, 25-15, 25-18. The win pushes the Falcons to 2-0 on the year and in conference play. Mikaylyn Kenney had an impressive stat line with 16 kills, six aces, 20 digs, and three blocks. Crista Cluchey and Jocelyn Richison also were solid with kills adding 10 and seven a piece. Pentwater statistics: Mikaylyn Kenney: 16 kills, 6 aces, 20 digs, 15 serve receive, 3 blocks Haidyn Adams: 5 kills, 25 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs, 1 block Crista Cluchey: 10 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs, 17 serve receive Marissa Sayies: 1 kill, 2 assists, 3 digs Sam Schaefer: 1 kill, 7 aces, 6 digs, 12 serve receive Gracie Malburg: 2 aces, 7 digs, 10 serve receive Addie Bringedahl: 4 attacks, 4 digs Jocelyn Richison: 7 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs, 17 serve receive JV volleyball Ludington triangular At Hawley Gymnasium, Ludington’s junior varsity volleyball team defeated Whitehall, 25-17, 23-25, 15-10, and Big Rapids, 25-10, 25-14. The top servers for Ludington (9-1) were Karli Mesyar going 30-of-32 with five aces and Morgan Simpson going 20-of-21 with six aces. Rylee Stone was 28-of-30 at the net with 16 kills while Maddy Vaara was 21-of-23 on attacks with eight kills.
Cardinals fight, but fall