By Mary Beth Crain
OHJ Contributing Writer
Everyone remembers Christopher Schaner as the most upbeat kid in the world. Friendly, fun-loving, with an infectious “bring it” attitude that attested to his enthusiasm for life.
“He was my little daredevil,” Jessica Steffes, Christopher’s mom, recalls. “There was nothing he wouldn’t try. He was so energetic, so much fun to be around.”
“He was very outgoing,” Earl Steffes, Christopher’s stepfather, concurs. “Into sports, and hunting. And he was fearless. When he was little, he was the smallest kid on the football team. And he’d stand up to the biggest kids. Then, when he got older, he was the biggest kid.”
At 6’2” and 200 lbs., the blonde, good-looking teen was definitely big, in both body and spirit. He was a talented athlete, particularly in football and his favorite sport, baseball. He had lots of friends; in photos, he stands out like the sun, beaming upon everyone around him.
And then, one day, something changed.
“It was so sudden.” Jessica’s blue eyes well up with tears. “He became moody, and started staying in his room. We’d always been incredibly close; he confided everything to me. We had a great relationship. And suddenly, from one day to the next, he became withdrawn. I kept asking him what was wrong, but he didn’t want to talk about it. Finally he admitted that he was having suicidal thoughts.”
Jessica and Earl were dumbfounded. How could this be? And why? Christopher had no answer.
“He couldn’t’ talk about it,” Earl says. “Because he didn’t understand it himself.”
Immediately, the Steffeses took action.
“We got him the help he needed, right away,” says Jessica. “We took him for a psychiatric evaluation, and he was diagnosed with a possible bipolar disorder.”
Christopher was given meds. But they didn’t help. The next step was Forest View psychiatric hospital in Grand Rapids.
“He was there for eight days,” Jessica continues. “They changed his diagnosis to ‘mood disorder’ and released him.”
For a while, Christopher seemed to be getting better. And his parents tried in every way to keep that momentum going. They even bought him his own car, a huge moment in any teenager’s life. He was happy and looking forward to his senior year at Hart High School and, maybe, a career in electrical engineering. For a short while it seemed as though the old Christopher had returned.
And then, everything crashed into darkness.
“He left here one morning and committed suicide,” Jessica sobs.
Christopher was 17. There were no warning signs. No evident depression, no threats of suicide. It was, from all appearances, just another day. Which made it all the more bewildering and shattering, because no matter how many questions the Steffeses asked themselves, no matter how often they tried to piece together their son’s short life and wonder if there was anything more they could have done to save him, they kept coming up empty-handed.
“It happened so fast,” Jessica remembers. “It was only five months from the time it started to when he died. The what ifs, the whys, the things I’ll never have answers to are ongoing, every day.”
The long arms of suicide crush many people in their unwanted embrace. Christopher’s death, which occurred a year ago, has changed his family forever. Along with his parents and grandparents, his brothers and sisters were devastated, as were friends, schoolmates, teachers and others who knew him. A suicide is not just a death—it is a cry of despair that echoes in the ethos forever. To many, it seems like a recrimination, the final cry for help that went unheeded. And to everyone, it is a reminder of how much we don’t know about mental health, and how much more diligently we must work to understand and address the incredibly complex nature of suicide.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. The week of September 8-14 was Suicide Prevention Week, which provided an opportunity to share resources and stories and promote suicide awareness throughout the country. And September 10 was World Suicide Prevention Day, which focused on remembering those affected by suicide and ways to direct treatment to those who need it.
On Saturday, September 21, the community is invited to participate in the Christopher Schaner Remembrance Walk, an event organized by Jessica to honor her son’s memory, promote suicide awareness, and raise money for several causes that have become central to her life. The goal of the walk is “Supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors, honoring the taken, and never, ever giving up hope.”
“That will be on one of the shirts we’re selling at the event,” Jessica notes. “We’ll also be selling other items, and there will be a bake sale. All the proceeds will go to scholarships for Hart Public Schools.”
After Christopher died, Jessica had to decide just how she was going to cope with the tragedy. There were several options. She could descend into depression and choose to withdraw from life. She could simply refuse to deal with the heartbreak. She could end her own life. Or she could use her grief to make a positive impact on others. Fortunately she chose the last path, and began by creating an online resale page to raise money for scholarships.
“The page is called ‘Jessie’s Junk,’ she says. “People can drop off yard sale items, and 100 percent of donations go to the scholarship fund.”
This year, Jessica raised $4000, giving four happy students $1000 each. But that’s just the beginning.
“Our goal is $25,000, so that we can partner with the Community Foundation,” she explains. “I eventually want to open a non-profit center for suicide awareness, prevention and grief counseling. It will be called Christopher’s Voice. That has become my mission.”
Today, the Steffes home is much quieter without Christopher’s unforgettable presence. And yet, he will always be there. In the front yard, surrounded by yellow rose bushes, is a memorial bench with his picture, his good-natured smile a reminder of how much he loved life before his illness took it from him.
“He always had this impish little smile,” Jessica laughs. “Especially when he’d done something naughty and knew he was in trouble. That’s what I remember most about him.”
She sighs. “I still feel like it just happened. You learn how to live with it. But you never get over it.”
The Christopher Schaner Remembrance Walk will begin at noon, Saturday, September 21, at the Oceana County Fairgrounds, with sign-ups beginning at 10 a.m. The walk will proceed to the Hart Commons, where Lisa Nordman of Community Mental Health will speak. For more information about the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, visit: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ or https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/promote-national-suicide-prevention-month/