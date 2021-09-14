Boys Soccer
North Muskegon 4, Hart 0
HART, Sept. 8 — Hart played an impressive game last Wednesday against West Michigan Conference power North Muskegon, although the Pirates took a 4-0 defeat.
“The Pirates played one of the best games of soccer Hart has played in a long (time), contesting the Norse up and down the pitch,” Hart coach Joe Gilbert said. “The Pirates continued their great ball movement and made several great scoring chances.”
The first half was especially close and competitive. The Norsemen scored the half’s only goal on a rebound shot, and Hart (2-2-2, 0-1 WMC) narrowly missed a scoring chance when the North Muskegon keeper saved a shot by Isaac Rodriguez.
North Muskegon added three second-half goals, one on a penalty kick. Kyan Clark made 12 saves in the game.
Hart had a second-half goal by Justin Reyes waved off for an offsides penalty.
The Pirates named Kohen Porter as their ‘man of the match’ for his impressive defensive play, which limited North Muskegon’s scoring opportunities.
Hart 3, Muskegon 1
HART, Sept. 10 — Hart scored two second-half goals Friday to break a tie and earn a 3-1 win over Muskegon at home.
The Pirates dominated the first 10 minutes of the game without being rewarded with a goal, but after the Big Reds scored late in the half, Hart answered on a penalty kick by Bryce Jorissen. Hart broke the tie early in the second half when Justin Reyes scored on a Tony Rayo assist.
The lead held at 2-1 most of the rest of the game before the Pirates clinched it with another goal, this time by Rayo. Guillermo Ortega assisted.
Kyan Clark made seven saves in the victory, and Hart’s team named Jesse Rodriguez as its man of the match “because (of) outstanding hustle, playing every minute, composure and consistency,” Hart coach Joe Gilbert said.
Shelby 3, Manistee 1
SHELBY, Sept. 13 — Shelby picked up another win Monday night at home, defeating Manistee 3-1 behind two goals from Ryan Jenkins.
Mason Garcia got the Tigers (5-2-1) on the board first, and Jenkins added two more goals later in the game. Shelby led 2-0 at halftime before an evenly played second half.
“My defense is still playing great, the middle is still distributing the ball very well, and my offense, led by Ryan this time, did a good job,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. “We’ll fix some things before our next game to be as ready as possible to face (Oakridge).”
Oakridge 2, Hart 0
MUSKEGON, Sept. 13 — Hart lost a competitive West Michigan Conference battle at Oakridge Monday night, 2-0.
The Eagles scored both their goals in the first half of play and made Hart keeper Kyan Clark busy throughout the game. Clark made 17 saves in goal.
Hart (3-3-2, 0-2 WMC) had six shots on goal, two by Bryce Jorissen. On defense, Kohen Porter executed eight tackles to steal the ball for the Pirates. Tony Rayo made four steals in the midfield.
Newaygo 3,
Pentwater 2
NEWAYGO, Sept. 14 — Pentwater lost a tough back-and-forth battle Tuesday at Newaygo, 3-2.
The Falcons (1-4-1) never led in the game, but twice scored game-tying goals. Gavi Olivarez and Jonny Arnouts scored the goals, answering Lion tallies.
However, Newaygo pushed in a game-winning score later in the half to secure the win.
“Michael Sproul played great defense and Will Werkema-Grondsma played a fantastic game at forward and midfield,” Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said.
Volleyball
Kent City 3,
Hesperia 0
KENT CITY, Sept. 8 — Kent City ended Hesperia’s two-match winning streak to begin Central State Activities Association Silver action last Wednesday, defeating the Panthers in three games, 25-11, 25-8, 25-22.
Hesperia (3-14, 2-1 CSAA Silver) struggled on each side of the ball in the first two games. Back on form in the third game, the Panthers pushed Kent City to the limit but fell short, missing out on a couple of key opportunities.
Caitlyn Frees had an impressive serving run in game three to briefly give Hesperia the lead. She led the team with three aces.
Alex Glenn paced the Panthers offensively with six kills and also had a team-best 11 digs. Lacey McCallum recorded 13 assists.
Shelby 3, Mason
Co. Central 0
SCOTTVILLE, Sept. 14 — Shelby played perhaps its best offensive match of the season so far Tuesday night at Mason County Central, defeating the Spartans 25-12, 25-12, 25-10.
Tigers’ coach Tom Weirich said the team (9-4, 2-2 West Michigan Conference) hit well clear of .300, its highest mark for a best-of-5 match this season. A key factor was great serving by Kendall Zoulek, who compiled five aces to go with 13 kills and 11 digs.
“Kendall Zoulek continues to serve exceptionally well for us,” Weirich said. “Her serve is creating a lot of free balls and then Navea (Gauthier) is putting them away for us. It’s a good combination of having that senior leadership in the back row and the freshman superstar in the front row.”
Gauthier led the team with 16 kills and six aces. Morgan Weirich had 13 digs, Ella Olmstead had four blocks and Daphne Clark had 29 assists.
Cross Country
Hart teams win MCC Invite
SCOTTVILLE, Sept. 9 — Hart’s teams dominated Thursday’s Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational, hosted by Mason County Central, as both teams scored 18 points in an easy win.
Each Pirate team had the top three finishers in their races, making the final outcome a formality.
The Hart girls had the top four finishers, with underclassmen Alyson Enns and Jessica Jazwinski leading the way. Enns won the race with a time of 18:23.9, and Jazwinski followed with a time of 18:58.5. Audrey Enns took third (19:50.1) and Lauren VanderLaan was fourth (20:49.8). Lexie Beth Nienhuis closed out the Pirate scoring by coming in eighth (21:04.1).
On the boys’ side, Clayton Ackley took first with a time of 17:00.1 and Noah Bosley was second (17:10.4). Wyatt Dean closed out the top three (17:32.1). Seth Ackley placed fifth (17:43.1) and Max Stitt was Hart’s fifth top-10 finisher, in ninth (17:55.2).
Pentwater’s teams also raced at the invitational. The Falcon boys placed eighth and the girls took ninth.
“We had a great showing of family, friends, and community members,” Falcons’ coach Erika Futura told the Ludington Daily News. “Great meet, great night, very well organized meet. I’m super proud of my team.”
The Falcons’ top individual finisher was Abe VanDuinen, who placed 26th (19:46.1). Mitchel Daniels took 31st (a personal best 20:13.5). James Davis (43rd, 20:49.7), Eli Powers (58th, 24:37.6) and Campbell Miller (59th, 24:44.6) also scored for the team and earned personal best times.
Anna VanDuinen topped Falcon girls’ finishers, in 46th place (26:17.2). Following her were Emily Schwarz (52nd, 27:23.0), Abby Hughes (59th, 28:53.4), Ireland Breitner (64th, 33:28.8) and Evalena Jeruzal (65th, a personal best 33:32.1).
Hesperia boys 4th @ Holton Jamboree
HOLTON, Sept. 9 — Hesperia sophomore Stephen Priese was the top-performing Panther Thursday at the opening Central State Activities Association jamboree in Holton, coming in eighth place. The Panther boys took fourth overall, and the girls could not score.
The jamboree was delayed from Tuesday due to the thunderstorm that rolled through the area that day.
Andrew Sherburn was the second Panther boy to finish, coming in 20th (21:31.6). Bowen Robinson was 27th (22:41.95) and Ethan O’Neil placed 34th (25:53.2). Ben Hasty rounded out the scoring in 35th (26:27.4).
Hesperia’s three girls finishers were Taylor Stapel (18th, 26:27.7), Alivia Tomaras (19th, 26:43.4) and Abbigayle Hasty (33rd, 41:38.2).
Soelbergs star at Hill & Bale
FREMONT, Sept. 11 — Shelby junior Emma Soelberg topped county finishers with a second-place run Saturday at the Fremont Hill & Bale Invitational.
Soelberg and her Tiger teammates ran in the large-school division of the race, placing fifth. The Shelby boys took fourth place. Hesperia’s boys squad placed fifth in the small-school division.
Soelberg ran a time of 21:17.7. She wasn’t the only top-10 finisher in the county, as Hesperia’s Stephen Priese placed fifth in the small-school boys’ race, earning a time of 20:05.6.
Also for the Tiger girls, Mya Ramos placed 30th (26:36.5) and Aubrey Klotz was 32nd (27:33.7). Estephany Guerrero was 45th (31:07.6) and Esmeralda Guerrero finished 47th (33:58.8).
Tanner Soelberg led the Shelby boys, taking 15th place (18:56.8), and Isaac Scouten wasn’t far behind in 19th (19:30.4). Thomas Harvell was 31st (22:04.3), Micah Frye was 34th (22:14.1) and Ethan Fessenden placed 39th (23:29.4).
Along with Priese, Hesperia teammate Bowen Robinson finished 23rd in the small-school race (22:36.4) and Andrew Sherburn was 26th (22:59.9). Ethan O’Neil (36th, 26:22.98), Ben Hasty (42nd, 31:04.3) and Lewis Hasty (45th, 42:57.4) also scored for the team.
In the girls’ race, Alivia Tomaras placed 22nd (27:10.3) and Abbigayle Hasty was 34th (40:20.3). Walkerville made its season debut in the race but had only one finisher, Julie Sheehy, who was 26th (28:06.4).
Pentwater boys 2nd, girls 5th @ Marion Steeplechase
MARION, Sept. 11 — Pentwater’s boys squad finished second Saturday at the Marion Steeplechase, and the Falcon girls finished fifth.
The steeplechase is a bit different than a regular cross-country meet; only three runners ran the full 5K distance for each team, with the remainder competing in a two-mile race.
“No personal records were set today as it’s a challenging course including hay bale and log obstacles, but the team still enjoyed a fun event on a beautiful day,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said.
Abe VanDuinen led the Falcon boys, finishing fifth with a time of 19:45.6. Mitchel Daniels placed ninth (21:12.6) and James Davis was 10th (21:36.4).
In the girls’ 5K, Anna VanDuinen placed 11th (28:55.7), Emily Schwarz was 13th (30:46.7) and Abby Hughes placed 14th (31:37.4).
Hart teams win @ Ravenna Jamboree
RAVENNA, Sept. 14 — It was no surprise Tuesday to see Hart once again atop the West Michigan Conference standings, as the Pirates rolled to wins in both the boys and girls sides of the Ravenna jamboree.
The Pirate girls had the top three finishers and five of the top 11, while the Hart boys recorded the top two finishers and four of the top seven.
Alyson Enns took the top spot in the girls’ race with a time of 19:04.4, followed by Jessica Jazwinski in second place (19:39.1) and Audrey Enns in third (19:51.1). In the boys’ race, Clayton Ackley won in a time of 16:59.8 and Noah Bosley was second (17:27.1).
Lexie Beth Nienhuis placed ninth for the Pirate girls (22:01.98) and Lauren VanderLaan was 11th (22:23.9). For the boys, Seth Ackley took sixth place (17:49.1) and Wyatt Dean was seventh (17:51.3). Max Nienhuis took the final scoring spot, placing 14th (18:49.2).
The Soelbergs were the top Shelby performers Tuesday. Emma Soelberg took sixth place in the girls’ race with a time of 20:56.6, and Tanner Soelberg was 12th in the boys’ race (18:25.5). The Tigers finished fourth in the girls’ race as a team, and the boys were fifth.
Also for Shelby’s girls, Lauren Brown was 26th (25:02.0), Mya Ramos was 35th (26:44.9), Aubrey Klotz placed 37th (27:06.9) and Esmeralda Guerrero placed 55th (30:29.5). In the boys’ race, Isaac Scouten was 21st (19:21.7), Hayden Bowen was 37th (20:54.9), Thomas Harvell was 41st (21:26.6) and Ethan Fessenden was 49th (22:10.3).