Boys Soccer
Godwin Heights 4, Shelby 0
WYOMING, Aug. 18 — Shelby dropped its season opener Thursday at Godwin Heights, 4-0.
The host Wolverines scored all four of their goals in the second half. Marco Aguilar had two goals and Henry Patonja had two assists.
“The Tigers will fix things before the next game to keep improving,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said.
Shelby 8, Newaygo 0
NEWAYGO, Aug. 22 — Shelby’s Mason Garcia authored a school-record performance in Monday’s match at Newaygo, scoring seven goals in the Tigers’ 8-0 mercy-rule win.
The seven goals are tied for 10th in MHSAA history for a single game. Garcia’s final goal ended the match on the mercy rule.
Coach Jairo Coronado credited Carson Claeys, Miguel Guerra, Ignacio Ortiz and Zach Horton with strong defensive games to earn the shutout for the Tigers. Alan Arreola did well in ball possession.
Claeys also had a goal in the game for Shelby, whose win was its first of the season.
Pentwater @
Hart canceled
Monday’s Pentwater/Hart soccer game was postponed to later in the season. No official date was set at press time.
Volleyball
Hesperia 0-2 @ Spring Lake Tri
SPRING LAKE, Aug. 17 — Hesperia lost both its matches last Wednesday at the season-opening Spring Lake Tri against Spring Lake and Kent City.
Lacey McCallum had a good day for the Panthers, posting team bests in assists (17), kills (nine) and aces (nine). Triniti Tanner led the defense with 22 digs and added seven kills. Kayla Rumsey also had seven kills before leaving the Kent City match with an injury.
Shelby 4-0 @
Ludington Invite
LUDINGTON, Aug. 19 — Shelby won its second straight Ludington Invitational championship Friday, winning all four of its matches to open the season on a high note.
The Tigers defeated Ludington in a close finals match, 25-19, 26-24. Shelby also picked up two wins over Mason County Central, one in pool play and the other in bracket play, and defeated Beaverton.
Shelby sophomore Navea Gauthier entered the season with much hype after her outstanding freshman campaign and did not disappoint, delivering a whopping 82 kills to go with 51 digs and 19 aces.
Gauthier didn’t do it alone, though, as senior Morgan Weirich had a great defensive day with 74 digs. Setter Audrey Horton posted 99 assists in her debut at the position and also served 12 aces.
Hart 4-1-1 @ MSA Fieldhouse Tourney
GRAND RAPIDS, Aug. 20 — Hart started its 2022 season in style Saturday, winning the Silver bracket title at the Officials for Kids Tournament at MSA Fieldhouse. The tournament benefits DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Hart went 1-1-1 in pool play, defeating Calhoun Christian, splitting with Zion Christian and losing to Lansing Christian. The Pirates advanced to the Silver bracket as the #2 seed and played outstanding volleyball, sweeping three straight matches over Wyoming Lee, Black River and Zion Christian. The Pirates earned a 25-21, 25-10 win over Zion in the finals.
Addi Hovey led the Hart offense, piling up 31 kills and eight aces. Mya Chickering added 24 kills. Kelsey Copenhaver led the Pirate servers with 13 aces and Grace Gamble added 11. Makayla Rockwell had 22 assists and Gabby Schmieding had 21.
“It was an all-around team effort today,” Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle said. “They played with grit and never gave up.”
Shelby 3-2 @ WM Christian Invite
NORTON SHORES, Aug. 20 — Shelby had another good performance at Saturday’s Western Michigan Christian tournament, earning the runner-up position after dropping a tough finals match to Kalamazoo Christian 25-23, 25-15.
Shelby (7-2) split two pool matches, defeating Calvin Christian and falling to NorthPointe Christian in a three-game battle. The Tigers then beat Western Michigan Christian and Hesperia in bracket play.
Navea Gauthier had another dominant outing, with 88 kills, eight blocks and eight aces to lead in all three categories. Audrey Horton had 91 assists and Morgan Weirich had 63 digs. Gauthier added 48 digs.
“Another solid day of volleyball,” Tigers’ coach Tom Weirich said. “Some really good teams that could potentially be a postseason matchup. Navea set the tone offensively for us and led us to a second tournament final in two days. Everyone seemed to be a touch more comfortable with the offense. We definitely have some rough edges to knock off portions of our game, but I like where we are at for this stage of the season.”