After first meeting on a blind date, and then going fishing, where “sparks flew,” Bill and Faye Wells are now celebrating 55 years of wedded bliss. The two married Sept. 19, 1964 and then honeymooned at Niagara Falls. When Bill went into the Army, Faye wrote him a letter everyday. Faye said the secret to their long and happy marriage is to just love each other and always stay together. The two enjoy taking care of the numerous tenants they have hosted over the years. The community is invited to an all-day open house at the Wells’ home, 3 Wood St. in Hart, Thursday, Sept. 19 to celebrate this joyous occasion. Refreshments will be provided.