The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a series of workshops on a variety of topics including Social Media and Cybersecurity.
The workshops will be held at the White Lake Community Library, 3900 W. White Lake Drive.
The series begins on Thursday, February 13, when the topic is “Social Media Fostering Meaningful Online Relationships & Business”.
JD Waldvogel, Digital Media Specialist for Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies, will discuss how to make sure content and advertisements have a specific focus, drive leads and business, and stand out from the rest.
On Thursday, February 27, the topic of discussion will be “Cybersecurity Myths and Best Practices for Small to Medium Businesses.”
Attendees will learn about the nine most prevalent and dangerous cybersecurity myths for small to medium businesses and the ten cybersecurity best practices all businesses should employ. The session will be presented by Brent Raeth, managing partner at CatchMark Technologies.
“Customer Service,” a complete mindset of knowing what kind of experience you are giving guests through attitude, appearance, and communication skills. In this March 12 workshop, presenter Tom Hinman, Talent & Entrepreneur Development coordinator at the Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, will address appearance, soft skills, communication, philosophy, and attitude.
At the “Speed Networking” session on Thursday, March 26, participants will interact with others in a series of brief one-on-one exchanges to develop new business contacts and opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards. The session will be led by Amy VanLoon, executive director of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
The final workshop on Thursday, April 26, entitled “The Agile Workforce” will teach participants how to navigate the complexity of the current workforce by developing an agile approach to maximize profit, engage team members, and attract top-rated talent. Presenter John Heiss is Chief Service officer at Training Direct LLC.
Workshop times will be 8:30 – 10:00 am. The cost is $5 per workshop for chamber members and $10 per workshop for non-members. The registration form is available at www.whitelake.org under the events tab, email jdorsett@whitelake.org or call 231-893-4585 to register.
Biggby Coffee of Whitehall is the coffee sponsor.