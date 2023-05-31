The 44th Annual White Lake Area Arts & Crafts Festival is expected to draw many people Father’s Day weekend. Artists and crafters will come together at this popular juried show Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those attending can peruse and purchase an assortment of hand-made arts & crafts, such as: jewelry, fine art, packaged foods, Michigan items, wood furniture, metal yard items, leather goods, floral designs, and much more.
Entertaining the crowds throughout the weekend is an amazing lineup of musicians, including favorites Mike Snell and Renee Cherry, Tommy Foster, and Grayson Barton and Jenna Leffring.
To satisfy those with a craving, food trucks will offer a variety of tasty treats. Some vendors will also offer an eclectic mix of homemade foods to take home.
This event will be great for all ages as we will also have inflatables, along with a children’s activity put together by the Arts Council of White Lake, the Montague Branch of the Muskegon Area District Library, and the White Lake Community Library.
Spend a leisurely day in beautiful Whitehall, under the trees at Goodrich Park. It’s the perfect spot to meet up with friends you haven’t seen for a while where you can uncover some one of a kind finds together. You will also be able to enjoy some talented musicians with the relaxing ambience of a sunny day in late spring.