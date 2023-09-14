White Lake Chorale meets Mondays in the Montague High School choir room at 7 p.m. beginning Sept. 18 in preparation for an early December Christmas concert. The Chorale is a volunteer community choir. Cindy Moore, a longtime music teacher in Muskegon County schools, is returning as director.
White Lake Chorale is open to anyone of high school age or older who can carry a tune and loves to sing! It is not limited to residents of the White Lake area. Some singers come from Ottawa and Oceana counties to sing with the “locals.”
Members who read music are willing to assist those who don’t. Scholarships are available for those unable to cover the $30 registration fee, which pays for our music and concert expenses. Singers present sacred and secular music in two concerts every year.
The high school is at 4900 Stanton Street. Use the entry door closest to the street, off the parking lot. The choir room is straight ahead, on the left.
For more information, find White Lake Chorale on Facebook or email WhiteLakeChoraleInfo@gmail.com.