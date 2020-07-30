So many things have changed for White Lake United Methodist Church during the coronavirus pandemic, but the one thing that has remained constant is their worshipping. After preaching through live streams and radio broadcasts, Pastor Mike Riegler is excited to see the faces of his congregation as they worship, even if they are masked.
The White Lake United Methodist Church is changing the way they gather by implementing several safety measures. These changes are not the first, and certainly not the last, the church will have to make while fighting the virus. After the stay-at-home order was put in place, the church decided to close their doors. This decision was not made lightly; it was a decision the church made alongside the Michigan Area Bishop, David Alan Bard. Since the church had recently started a YouTube channel for their congregation to live stream services, the transition to at-home-worshiping went fairly smoothly. Some members were not as comfortable with using YouTube, so the church offered their Sunday services through the Real Gold Radio Station 98.9. Pastor Mike was delighted to see so many people adapting to change, and worshipping from home through radio or live stream services. While keeping track of their YouTube views, the church found it exciting that people were watching their services throughout the week after the live stream was complete. The convenience of watching a White Lake United Methodist Church service at any time, from anywhere, has become a great asset to the church. Even though the church has opened its doors to welcome people back, the Sunday services will continue to be offered through YouTube. This will allow people with busy schedules to not miss a service, as well as provide an option to those who are not yet comfortable with gathering to worship inside the church. The church will provide their traditional 9 o’clock service at their YouTube channel: White Lake United Methodist Church, as well as their more contemporary praise center 11 o’clock service at the channel: Whitelakepraisecenter.
Now that the church has opened their doors, they want to keep each and every person walking through those doors safe. Pastor Mike and Bishop David Alan Bard have kept a very close eye on CDC guidelines as well as Governor Whitmer’s recommendations, and have established safety measures based on all of the information collected. Upon entering buildings at either White Lake United Methodist Church campuses, masks are required. If someone does not have a mask, masks will be provided by the church. Hand sanitizer is available at all open entrances, and the church asks that everyone uses the sanitizer when entering the building as well as exiting the building. The tables and chairs in the church’s Fellowship Halls have been removed and food, coffee, and socializing inside the church have been temporarily suspended. The church asks that everyone practices social distancing while inside either buildings. Specific pews have been closed, and there will be ushers present to direct everyone to a safe distanced seat. There will be music played, but singing will be suspended for the current time being. For now, the church believes these changes will help keep even the most vulnerable safe.
In the past, when the service at White Lake United Methodist Church concludes, people have enjoyed staying and socializing with one another. Since social distancing doesn’t allow for this, Pastor Mike has found another way for his congregation to connect. After the service, Pastor Mike gives everyone a chance to talk to one another from the comfort of their safe seat in the church. The church loves each and every person, and even with the physical distance placed on churchgoers, Pastor Mike wants to make sure everyone is still feeling loved and cared for.