WHITEHALL – The City of Whitehall is no longer pursuing a controversial parking ban on a portion of the Lake Street waterfront, but that doesn’t mean violations of current ordinances won’t be enforced.

Traffic Order 239 which was placed on hold at the January 28 city council meeting to allow further discussion of neighbor concerns, was not brought up for action at last Tuesday’s meeting even though it was on the agenda as unfinished business.

Mayor Debi Hillebrand asked for a motion to approve the traffic order, but none of the council members presented one.

That was not a surprise because the city staff had recommended the council let the traffic order fail because of a lack of support.

The traffic order was proposed by the city after Police Chief Roger Squiers recommended a ban on parking because of a traffic study which showed an increase in traffic along a narrow portion of the street which also has a bike path in right of way which doesn’t allow vehicles to park fully off the roadway.

The section for the proposed parking ban was from Main Street to the Mill Pond Park.

At the January 28 council meeting and a February 11 council work session residents in the neighborhood expressed opposition to the ban because of a lack of space for parking for them and their guests at their waterfront properties, some located across Lake St. from their homes and some connected to the property on top of a bluff along Collier Drive.

The added traffic in that area may be a result of ongoing construction of homes on that stretch, and movement of Arconic employees from nearby Plants 1 and 3 during construction of a major addition. The plant construction caused the closing of Misco Drive for several months, sending more traffic along Lake Street during shift changes.

“Obviously we got a lot of push back from residents, non-residents and ice fishermen,” said Scott Huebler, Whitehall city manager.

Huebler said there was a lot of opposition expressed on social media, and even a story on WZZM 13 News.

The city manager said a concern about keeping ice fishermen from getting on the lake with the parking ban is not necessarily valid. The area where the parking ban was proposed was not where ice fishermen park. They also have off street parking available at Mill Pond Park.

Huebler said the police will continue to enforce parking violations such as impeding traffic if the vehicle is parked on the roadway or on the bike trail. Vehicles parked facing traffic may also be ticketed.

“We will have to do with we recommended in a different way,” the city manager said.

The staff memo to the council said there is still concern about unsafe conditions on that portion of Lake Street, and police will continue to monitor the situation with officers still having the ability to issue warnings and tickets to motorists that violate other local ordinances which do not allow parking in a manner which impedes traffic.