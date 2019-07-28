The Arts Council of White Lake at the Nuveen Center will be producing “The Rainbow Fish Musical” October 18 and 19 at The Playhouse at White Lake.

Auditions are open to 3rd through 6th grade area students with stage time auditions for incoming 1st through 2nd grade students. Audition details and forms can be found at www.artswhitelake.org.

Auditions for 3rd through 6th grade will be August 8 — 6:30 -8:30 p.m., or August 9 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the White Lake United Methodist Praise Center activity room at the corner of S. Division and E. Spring Street in Whitehall. First and second grade students can audition on August 8 from 6:00-6:30 p.m. or August 9 from 11:00-11:30 a.m. The performance will be directed by Whitehall educators Stacey Chen and Sandy Nilsson and produced by Alice L. Gambel.

Any 3rd through 6th grade student who would like some acting/audition training can attend the ACWL-Nuveen summer theatre workshop on August 6, 7 and 8 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the same location. The workshop is $10 and registration is required. Register on line (www.artswhitelake.org), at the Nuveen Center (106 E. Colby Street), or call 231.893.2524. The workshop will be taught by Stacey Chen.