MONTAGUE – It’s all about Russians this fall! Friends of the Montague Library has selected the award-winning book The Russian Five by Keith Gave as the focus of its One Book One Community celebration this fall.
The book reads like a spy novel, but every word of it is true.
“It is the riveting story of how the Detroit Red Wings recruited five world-class Russian hockey players living behind the Iron Curtain and eventually won the Stanley Cup,” says Carol Wolfe, chair of the Friends group. “We are thrilled to bring in author Keith Gave, who was a Detroit Free Press sports reporter at the time and who, because he spoke fluent Russian, became an essential link to the Russian players while they were still in Russia.”
In his book, Gave details the behind-the scenes communication, recruitment, bribery, intrigue and ultimate defection of the hockey players who came to be known as the Russian Five: Sergei Fedorov, Viacheslav Fetisov, Vladimir Konstantinov, Vyacheslav Kozlov and Igor Larionov.
The Russian Five has garnered national acclaim and won a 2019 Library of Michigan Notable Book award. The events for the One Book One Community celebration include:
October 2: Book Nook Book Club will discuss The Russian Five at the Book Nook at 6 p.m.
October 16: Showing of the documentary “The Russian Five,” which depicts the events in Keith Gave’s book, including the Red Wings’ Stanley Cup win with its Russian teammates in 1998. The documentary will be shown in Montague City Council Chambers at 7 p.m. Free.
October 29: Blue Lake Public Radio’s Foley Schuler will present a program on Russian musicians titled “The Original Russian Five” at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook. Sponsored by the White Lake Music Society. Free will offering at the door.
October 30: Hockey Talk and Beer! Join an evening of avid hockey fans telling stories of the Detroit Red Wings and what it meant to finally win the Stanley Cup after recruiting Russian players. Come share your thoughts on why you’re a hockey fan and your memories of the Russian Five! Moderated by Doug Ogden. Pub One Eleven in Whitehall, 7 p.m.
November 3: Community Potluck and presentation by Keith Gave, author of The Russian Five, at Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall. 5:00 p.m. potluck. Bring a dish to pass if you are able.
7 p.m. Keith will speak on his role in the plan to recruit Russian hockey players and the high-stakes secrecy that surrounded their defection. Free .
November 4: Keith Gave will talk with students in local high schools.