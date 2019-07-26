Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT. * WINDS...10 TO 20 KNOTS INCREASING TO 15 TO 25 KNOTS AFTER SUNRISE. * WAVES...2 TO 4 FEET INCREASING TO 4 TO 6 FEET AFTER SUNRISE. * HIGH WAVE ACTION... STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL CURRENTS EXPECTED. * STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS EXPECTED. * RIP CURRENTS POSSIBLE. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM THE ALLEGAN VAN BUREN COUNTY LINE TO MANISTEE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON... LUDINGTON STATE PARK... * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HIGH LAKE MICHIGAN WATER LEVELS, PROLONGED PERIOD OF SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS, AND LARGE WAVES WILL LEAD TO MINOR LAKESHORE FLOODING AND BEACH EROSION, ESPECIALLY FOR SOUTHWESTWARD-FACING LOCATIONS. THE WIND DIRECTION WILL MAKE THE SOUTHERN SIDE OF PIERS AND BREAKWALLS ESPECIALLY DANGEROUS FOR STRONG CURRENTS. PIERS AND BREAKWATERS WILL LIKELY BE OVERTOPPED BY WAVES WHICH WILL SWEEP PEOPLE INTO THE WATER. EXTREME CAUTION IS URGED! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HIGH WAVE ACTION MAKES SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND CAN TIRE EVEN A STRONG SWIMMER QUICKLY. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU OUT INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. A LONGSHORE CURRENT IS A LAKE CURRENT THAT MOVES PARALLEL TO SHORE. LONGSHORE CURRENTS CAN BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PREVENT SWIMMERS FROM BEING ABLE TO KEEP THEIR FEET ON THE BOTTOM... MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO RETURN TO SHORE. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE...WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. &&