Take a walk through the City of Montague and enjoy a story and some physical activity.

Start at the Montague Branch Library (8778 Ferry St.) to collect your map and to find the first page of the story. Follow the arrows and the map around the City of Montague while reading the story The Way Back Home by Oliver Jeffers.

The Story Walk® is braille enhanced, so feel free to explore by touch. Stop back in at the library at the end of the story to collect your prize. This free activity will remain up through Wednesday, August 28 and is perfect for the whole family.

This StoryWalk® is made possible by the Muskegon Area District Library and the City of Montague.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson. This resource is supported in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the Library of Michigan.