From August 2 to 11, this year’s 10th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival will present exceptional performances and events held throughout the White Lake area of Montague and Whitehall. Concerts given by the legendary Avalon String Quartet will be among the many highlights.

Daily 4:30 p.m. Salon Concerts are held in the comfortable and casual atmosphere of the Book Nook and Java Shop (8744 Ferry St., Montague) and feature a wide variety performers and programs.

• Saturday, August 3: The Watson Trio: William Watson, tenor; Tracy Watson, soprano; Mina Son, piano

• Monday, August 5: Cello Duo: Ohio University Professor Michael Carrera and Grand Valley State University; Professor Pablo Mahave-Veglia

• Tuesday, August 6: 4 & 6 Hand Piano: Bryan Uecker, Steve Thielman, and Aldo DeVero, piano, Don Bailey, flute

• Wednesday, August 7: Solo Competition winner: Gabrielle Karel, piano (Hope College)

• Thursday, August 8: Ma Non Troppo Woodwind Trio — John Varineau, clarinet; Sondra Cross, clarinet; Genevieve Beaulieu, bassoon

• Friday, August 9: Classical Guitar Duo: Brian Morris and Jonathan Marshall

• Saturday, August 10: Vireo Trio: Michelle Vallier, violin; Erin Wang, cello; Bryan Uecker, piano

Be sure to ask about the specials offered at the Book Nook and Java Shop.

For all program information and a schedule of this year’s delightful Festival’s events, please visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call 231-329-3056 for more information.