GRAND RAPIDS – Artists have used their craft to advocate for the protection of natural spaces for centuries.

That legacy continues here in West Michigan with “Preserved!,” a collaboration between the Land Conservancy of West Michigan and artists to capture the scenic natural areas the Land Conservancy has helped to protect.

For the past eight months, 16 artists with ties to West Michigan have been visiting natural areas protected by the Land Conservancy. Using diverse approaches, these painters, photographers, ceramicists and fiber artists have crafted pieces capturing the vibrant natural surroundings found in the protected lands.

This fall, the Land Conservancy is hosting two gallery exhibitions featuring the artwork created for Preserved! Proceeds from the events will support the Land Conservancy’s mission of keeping nature nearby for future generations.

“Art has a unique ability to capture the precious beauty nature holds,” said Joe Engel, executive director of the Land Conservancy of West Michigan. “Preserved! is an opportunity for artists to apply their gifts and help protect that beauty here in West Michigan forever.”

The public is invited to view and purchase the artists’ pieces at two October exhibitions. Those who attend the unique opening receptions for each exhibition will have a first chance to take home pieces capturing the beauty of Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve in rural Montague, The Highlands, Saul Lake Bog and more. All registration and art sales will benefit the Land Conservancy.

The first exhibition, which will take place at the Frauenthal Center Reception Gallery in Muskegon, kicks off with an opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5-8 p.m. and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The second exhibition will be at LaFontsee Galleries in Grand Rapids, with an opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 17 ,from 5-8 p.m. Art will remain on display through Saturday, Oct. 19.

Artists participating in this year’s edition of Preserved! include: Justin Kellner, Kathleen Kalinowski, Randi Ford, Teresa O’Brien, Anne Corlett, Sally Jenks, Kathy Mohl, Thomas Hegewald, Cayla Tinney, Yolanda Gonzalez, Jean Allemeier Boot, Michael Pfleghaar, Susan M. Rose, Shilin Hora, Jane Everhart and 16-year-old youth ambassador Ellie Iorio.

“It’s really important to me to raise the awareness of the importance of preserving these open spaces,” said Preserved! artist Susan M. Rose. “My hope is that when people go to these exhibits who perhaps have never thought of engaging with the Land Conservancy, they might feel the need to do so after seeing the work of the artists there.”

Registration for each opening reception costs $50 and can be purchased online at naturenearby.org/preserved or by contacting Communications Specialist Marie Orttenburger at (616) 451-9476.

The Land Conservancy of West Michigan envisions a vibrant West Michigan with natural areas preserved for future generations to experience and enjoy. For over 40 years, the organizations has worked with individuals, families and communities to protect and care for land. It is a nationally accredited land trust with a professional staff and an office in Grand Rapids. To date, it has worked with individuals and communities to permanently protect nearly 150 properties in an eight-county West Michigan service area, including all or parts of Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, Newaygo, Muskegon, Oceana, Mason and Lake counties.