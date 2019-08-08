WHITEHALL — The Playhouse at White Lake is excited to return to the Soady Deer Camp August 15-17 when they present Jeff Daniel’s Escanaba in da Moonlight.

When the Soady clan reunites for the opening day of deer season at the family's Upper Peninsula camp, 35-year-old Reuben Soady brings with him the infamous reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of the Soadys never to bag a buck. In a hunting story to beat all hunting stories, Escanaba in Da Moonlight spins a hilarious tale of humor, horror and heart as Reuben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book.

Sheila Wahamaki, is the Director of the Center for Theatre at Muskegon Community College and has directed and performed in over 150 plays and musicals. “Holy wha! I can’t believe I’m directing Escanaba for the fourth time, eh? But what a joy,” said Wahamaki. “Once again, I’m blessed by a very talented group of actors. We are having so much fun in rehearsals. I can’t wait to get them in front of an audience,” she added.

Joining the cast of characters once again is former Playhouse Managing Director and Actor’s Equity performer, Tom Harryman. Reprising the role as the UFO abducted Yooper, Jimmer Negamanee, Harryman is thrilled to be back at the Playhouse. “Thankfully, the character ‘da Jimmer’ is described as ageless!” he said.

The rest of the cast for Escanaba includes summer theatre veterans Tucker Curtis (Albert Soady), Kristopher Arnold (Reuben Soady), Gabe Cerchiori (Remnar Soady), Heath Carpenter (Ranger Tom T. Treado), and Adrianne Lewis (Wolf Moon Dance Soady).

This production is underwritten by longtime supporter Carmichael Heating and Air Conditioning and is supported by a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. Tickets and Season Passes are on sale now at theplayhouseatwhitelake.org, or at the box office Monday-Friday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and one hour before the 7:30 p.m. curtain. Call 231-894-0119 for more information.