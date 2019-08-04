The 10th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival brings in exceptional talent and great music to the White Lake area from August 2 – 11. It is characterized by Excellence, Vision, and Passion.

The Festival is truly a unique, collaborative, community event. Local churches and businesses continue to take part and graciously host performances. In only eight years, over 200 concerts, recitals, master classes, youth concerts, and open rehearsals have been held. Audiences continue to grow and come from greater distances, making the Festival and our area a vacation destination.

The Festival opened with an outstanding evening concert in Muskegon that is celebratory in nature.

The Festival Brass Concert featured the Gaudete Brass for the Grand Opening concert of the 10th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival on Friday, August 2. This 7:30 PM concert was held at the 1st Congregational Church of Muskegon, ​1201 Jefferson St.

Virtuoso violinist, James Buswell will be joined by touring and recording artist, cellist Carol Ou and New England Conservatory’s pianist Andrew Goodridge on Saturday, August 3, at 7:30 PM, at Lebanon Lutheran, (110 S. Mears). They will perform Beethoven’s “Ghost” Piano Trio and Brahm’s Piano Trio in B major, Op.8. This concert is made possible by the generous underwriting of John and Mary Loeks.

On Monday, August 5, hear the Detroit Symphony Trio, featuring flutist Jeff Zook, violinist Sheryl Hwangbo, and cellist David Ledoux. They will perform music by Devienne, Piazolla, Edgar Girtan and others.

A Piano Sonata Recital on Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30 features Andrea Swan, Chicago’s own well-known chamber musician, collaborative pianist, orchestral keyboard player, soloist and teacher. She will perform works of Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Franz, and Chopin. This concert will be held at St. James’ Lutheran Church in Montague.

The renowned Avalon String Quartet returns to the White Lake area to present a concert on Wednesday, August 7 at 7:30 PM at Lebanon Lutheran Church (110 S. Mears). This concert will feature Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 6 in D Major, Op. 40, and Ravel’s String Quartet in F Major.

On Thursday, August 8 at St. James Lutheran (8945 Stebbins, Montague), pianist Kuang-Hao Huang will join Avalon to present Bach’s Art of Fugue, the Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 57, and Dvorak’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81.

The annual Baroque Concert takes center stage on Friday, August 9, featuring the Festival Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 PM at the United Methodist church, Montague Campus (8555 Cook St.) Performing as soloists on this special concert with be Detroit Symphony flutist, Jeff Zook, Marie Wang - Avalon String Quartet’s violinist, and renowned harpsichordist David Schrader.

Avalon String Quartet returns on Saturday, August 10 for the Grand Finale at Lebanon Lutheran (110 S. Mears, Whitehall). Featured will be Mendelssohn’s Capriccio for String Quartet, György Ligeti: String Quartet No. 1 “Métamorphoses Nocturnes”, and Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 7 in F Major, Op. 59 No. 1.

Tickets are only $10-$15 for each evening concert and are available on-line at Eventbrite.com, and at the door. A Festival “All Access Pass” is also available.

For a schedule of this year’s Festival events, performers bios, and program information, please visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call 231-329-3056 for more information.