Auditions for The Velveteen Rabbit, a White Lake Youth Theatre production, will take place at the newly renovated The Playhouse at White Lake on Sunday, September 8, from 1 until 3 p.m., with a second opportunity on Monday, September 9, from 4 until 6 p.m.

The show runs November 8 and 9 at the Playhouse.

Students ages 10 and up may audition for the speaking roles and core cast. There will be a dance audition on the same days and times for the Animal Dancers, a multi-age range ensemble of “movement players” ages 6-12. No dance experience is necessary as this ensemble is involved in creating the scenery and feel of the Nursery with creative movement and assisting in set transitions and art workshops.

Directed by Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema, the play is adapted from the classic story by Margery Williams, The Velveteen Rabbit tells the story of the unconditional love between a boy and his toy bunny and how that love makes the rabbit real. Written as a “memory play,” The Velveteen Rabbit is an emotional journey through time, as told through the eyes of a young man looking back on his childhood. By reliving the relationship between his four-year-old self and his favorite toy, the velveteen rabbit, he rediscovers the true meaning of friendship. Central to the story is, of course, the velveteen rabbit, who is introduced to the idea of becoming real by the old rocking horse. The play explores the rewards of loyalty, the poignancy of loss, and the wonderful, surprising powers of love.

If cast, students are asked to pay a $70 workshop fee; scholarships are available. For more information, visit www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org or call Beth Beaman at Whitehall City Hall at 231-894-4048.