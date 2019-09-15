Paint, create, and more with a variety of hands-on crafts and activities at the White Lake Community Library’s Fall Festival.

This Family Night kick-off event is set for 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 10. There will be different stations for each activity including pumpkins, a fall treat, and much more. The event is just one of many fall programs the library has planned for children and teens, including family nights, story times, Read to a Dog, and teen gaming events.

Family Nights, weekly programs for children and families, are offered at 6:30 every Thursday from Oct. 10 to Nov. 21. There will be no program the night of Halloween, but stop by to Trick-Or-Treat! In addition to the Fall Festival, planned events include the 5th annual Spooky Story Walk, a Tech Take-Apart night, and a new Family Movie showing, just to name a few. All events are free, all ages are welcome, and registration is not required.

The library is also offering Baby Time and Play & Learn groups this fall starting the week of Sept. 23. Both are designed to boost important early literacy skills in a fun and interactive setting for kids and caregivers. These programs are free, and registration is not required.

Baby Time meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m., and is aimed at infants through 2-year-olds. This brief program full of books and bouncy rhymes will be followed by some free-play time so parents and caregivers can visit while the babies play under their supervision.

Play & Learn meets Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m. and 6:15 p.m., and is for infants through 5-year-olds. It is a hybrid of a traditional story time and a preschool classroom, with lots of hands-on stations for youngsters to explore their world through play. These sessions last for one hour each, and participants will receive one new book to keep each month. Families are welcome to attend any combination of morning and evening sessions.

Read to a Dog is back this fall with a weekly program that gives kids a chance to hone their reading skills by reading aloud to a registered therapy dog. It is offered during the evening Play & Learn program, and is open to all young readers. Kids will be able to take a turn reading one-on-one with one of two cuddly dogs.

Gamers are welcome to gather in the library’s Coffee Connection room every Friday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. The library provides an Xbox 360, a variety of video and board games and free snacks. Players should bring their own decks for Pokemon, Magic the Gathering, and other card-based games.

For more information, stop by the library at 3900 White Lake Drive, visit the kids and teens pages at wlclib.org, or call 231-894-9531. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram (@whitelakelibrary). All programs are free and advance registration is not required.