The final summer Friday evening concert at the White River Light Station will take place on August 16 at 7 p.m.

Sable Points Lighthouse Keeper Association Executive Director Peter Manting said “that our organization has been pleased with the wonderful turn out for our summer evening music at the White River Light Station. We cannot thank our sponsors enough for helping bring wonderful musicians to this area to help us promote the White River Lighthouse.”

Fremont John will be the guest musical artist on August 16.

John is a summer Western Michigan resident and winter Key West, Florida resident. John has a distinctive acoustic guitar style with resonate growl of a baritone voice which is reason enough to listen to his music. Whether it’s a remake of a classic or an original selection, the guitar work is sure to please and the stories surrounding the songs are delightfully entertaining.

The White River Lighthouse will be open extended hours to 8:30 p.m. on the day of the concert. Standard climbing rates of $5.00 per person and $2.00 for children 12 and under. Must be 40” to climb the tower.

This is a family friendly event. Bring your lawn chair or your blanket and come and enjoy the music and the wonderful surrounding of the White River Light Station.

The White River Light Station is located at 6199 Murray Road.