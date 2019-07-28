Chicago’s Gaudete Brass quintet will present the grand opening concert of the 10th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival on Friday, August 2.

Featured will be some of the finest musicians at this stunning 7:30 p.m. concert at the 1st Congregational Church of Muskegon, ​1201 Jefferson St. Special presentations will be made by local officials in honor of the White Lake Chamber Festival’s 10th anniversary.

Founded in 2004, the Gaudete Brass Quintet is devoted to presenting serious brass chamber music at the highest level of excellence and to encourage worldwide appreciation of the art of brass chamber music through live performances, recordings, education, and the creation of new works. The quintet has been featured on concert series, radio broadcasts and at universities throughout the country. Gaudete (gow-day-tay) is a form of the Latin word for “Joy.” They support the idea that chamber music, even (and perhaps especially) the serious kind, can powerfully communicate both the poignant and the exuberant.

Tickets are $10 and are available in advance at the Book Nook & Java Shop (8726 Ferry St., Montague, 231-894-5333), on-line at Eventbrite.com, and at the door.

The 10th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival brings in exceptional talent and great music to the White Lake area from August 2 – 11. The Festival is truly a unique, collaborative, community event. Local churches and businesses continue to take part in and graciously host performances. In only nine years, over 200 concerts, recitals, master classes, youth concerts, and open rehearsals have been held. Audiences continue to grow and come from greater distances, helping to make the Festival and our area an inviting vacation destination.

For a schedule of this year’s delightful Festival events, performers bios, and program information, please visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call 231-329-3056 for more information.