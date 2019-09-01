Currently touring nationwide, actress Barbara Bates Smith and musician Jeff Sebens will present “Go, Granny D!” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at The Book Nook & Java Shop in Montague.

Touting “You’re never too old to raise a little hell,” the 90-year-old Doris “Granny D” Haddock in 2000 blazed a 3,200-mile trail across America for campaign finance reform, precipitating the passage of the McCain-Feingold Act. She continued her bipartisan reform efforts in countrywide voter registration drives, issuing her final challenge in 2010 at age 100: “Democracy is a running game. You huddle and you go back in. You keep going.”

“This show totally rocks!” said Quaker Pastor Philip Raines of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Blog reviewer Michelle Grasty wrote, “This show will make you laugh and think and beg for more.”

Sponsor Felecia Shelor said, “A full house of Liberals and Conservatives all loved the play.” “This fabulous show based on Granny D’s memoirs brings her to life!,” proclaimed her press secretary Maude Salinger. From the Daily Kos,”You will laugh and you will cheer,” was penned by Palo Alto’s Elizabeth Kasensky.

Barbara Bates Smith, noted for her Off-Broadway adaptation and performance of “Ivy Rowe” from Lee Smith’s Fair and Tender Ladies, has toured for 25 years with the works of Lee Smith. She has been active in the NAACP’s Moral Monday reform movement in North Carolina, even as an arrestee, in the spirit of Granny D’s efforts to reclaim our democracy. For a decade, Jeff Sebens has accompanied her shows with a variety of hammered dulcimer, lap dulcimer, guitar, and banjo music.

More information is on her website: www.barbarabatessmith.com