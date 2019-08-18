MONTAGUE – Great Scott! will take the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 20 during the Tuesday Night Free Summer Concert Series.

The 7:00 p.m. concert will be held at the Rotary Band Shell located at 8450 Launch Ramp Road, on the Montague waterfront.

Concert-goers should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Great Scott! is a cover band from Grand Rapids that plays the greatest hits of the 1950s all the way to the new millennium. The band is: Joe Laureano, lead vocals, piano and keyboards; Ryan Goldner, bass, backing vocals and sound engineer; Chris Mattoon, drums; Ken Rypma, drums, acoustic guitar, aux percussion and backing vocals; Zach Hayes, lead guitar, rhythm guitar; Luke Galas, lead guitar, backing vocals; Jeff Hutton, keyboards and backing vocals; Mark Kuiper, sax and keyboards; and CJ Gardineer, sound engineer

The outdoor concert series is provided by the Arts Council of White Lake, and is made possible by the Violet Bray Charitable Trust and the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club.

This concert is sponsored by Boardwell Mechanical Services Inc.