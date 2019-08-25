MUSKEGON — Lakeshore Museum Center will be celebrating community stories with its upcoming exhibit Hats Off to Muskegon. This community curated exhibit will be installed in the summer of 2020.

In preparation, the museum will host a Hat Happy Hour on September 12. The happy hour will be a chance to bring your hat for consideration to be a part of the exhibit. The museum will be looking for hats that tell a story about Muskegon.

“A lot of people have asked if they can still come if they don’t have a hat. The answer: absolutely!” said Jackie Huss, Program manager at LMC. “We welcome all hat enthusiasts, not just hat-wearers. No hat? No problem. We just want people to come out and have a good time.”

The event tips off at the Museum Center Auditorium from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This free party celebrates a wide variety of fun hats, from grand Kentucky Derby hats to old Victorian classics. Every hat holds a story, and the museum's own collection curator will be telling the story of each one during a short presentation at 6 p.m. Light appetizers and a cash bar will be available throughout the night. While this event is more suited for adults than children, kids are welcome to attend.

“This is an event that really celebrates the head of Muskegon,” Huss said. “The greatest and grandest hats of the community will be gathered together for a top-notch evening. We hope to see a good crowd there.”

Hat lovers are asked to RSVP to the event on eventbrite. For other inquiries, contact Jackie Huss at 231-724-5526 or visit lakeshoremuseum.org for more information.