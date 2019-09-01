Ronny Cox’s Wikipedia entry describes him as an actor, singer-songwriter and storyteller, but as far as he’s concerned, it’s the other way around.

“Storyteller” definitely comes first. That becomes evident as soon as he starts reeling off bits of his history, delivering one fascinating anecdote after another about his music career, his myriad stage and screen roles, and even his lengthy marriage to his high-school sweetheart, the only girlfriend he ever had.

Ronny will be performing at The Playhouse at White Lake on Saturday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.

In concert, using nothing more than the power of his projected words, Ronny captivates listeners with all kinds of stories. Some are spoken; some are sung. But either way, he’s employing that age-old art form to forge connections he says he can’t as an actor.

“I love acting, and I’m good at it,” Ronny says, without sounding at all egotistical. But even though he’s recognized as the face and voice of countless film, TV, and stage characters, from his indelible debut in Deliverance to his recent turn in Nashville, Ronny confesses, “I don’t love it as much as I do the music — and here’s why. With acting, there is — and must be — that imaginary fourth wall between you and the audience. With my show, there’s a profound one-on-one sharing that can take place.”

