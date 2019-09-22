MUSKEGON – On Saturday, September 28, the Harbor Hospice Foundation is extending summer 2019 with a celebration, Buoys, Boats and Brews. This unique hospice fundraiser benefitsthe life-changing and grief healing programs and services of The Bob & Merle Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice.
Buoys, Boats and Brews will be held at Muskegon Yacht Club from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The club is open, 21 and older community invited to join us for live entertainment by Vertigo, auctions, raffles, delectable tastes, and beer, wine, cider and lifestyle samples from local and national breweries and wineries. Pigeon Hill Brewing Company will be releasing a limited edition new beer titled ‘HARBOR CHEERS’ with the flavors of Oatmeal Cream Pie, Apple and Pecan!
$25 Early Bird Tickets are available onlione at HarborHospiceMI.org/ways-to-give/buoysboatsbrews. $15 Designated driver tickets also available.