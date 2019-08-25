MONTAGUE – Irish folk singer Aoife Scott will take the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 27, as part of the Tuesday Night Free Summer Concert Series.

The 7:00 p.m. concert will be held at the Rotary Band Shell located at 8450 Launch Ramp Road, on the Montague waterfront.

Concert-goers should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Scott is an award winning folk singer and songwriter From Dublin, Ireland. She will also be taking the stage at the Michigan Irish Festival in September

The outdoor concert series is provided by the Arts Council of White Lake, and is made possible by the Violet Bray Charitable Trust and the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club.

This concert is sponsored by the Michigan Irish Music Festival.